Reorder The Webpages & Images Inside Your Project

Whenever a user creates a new ruttl project and adds pages from any website URL, the pages are visually sorted based on the sequence in which pages get added. While there are several sorting options available to choose from, the those elements- pages, images or PDFs- open up in the same sorting order for everyone else, including for your client on their shared link.

Until now, there was no option to manually sort the sequence. To ensure that our users can do this, we’ve now added the ability to custom order project pages.

To manually set the order & keep a specific page (or certain set of pages) in the beginning, the project owner can go to their project, select the page & drag & drop them to the beginning of the project. ruttl will remember this order of the pages and open them in the same order for all team members & the client as well.