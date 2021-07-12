Product Updates

New Release! ruttl Now Supports Custom Branding!

Published on July 12th, 2021

Harsh Vijay
Co-founder, ruttl

Follow ruttl on LinkedIn

We get it. You want to use Ruttl but want your client to see your logos & icons instead of ruttl's. That’s why we are now introducing custom branding into Ruttl! With this feature, the owner of the Team plan can replace the Ruttl logo and icon with their preferred logo and icon on the app.

They can also narrow it down to their preferred primary colour and text highlight colour, which will be visible on the app's CTAs, and also while hovering on menus and other links. This will help you to offer a more personalized experience to your clients while working with them on their web design projects.

To learn more about this feature update, make sure to check out our tutorial video on youtube down below!

