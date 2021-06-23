5 Questions To Ask Before Doing Content Marketing!

Starting a product blog was a big decision that I took for ruttl. It's been more than 4 months now since I have been posting 1 blog per week. I keep track of my website's Alexa ranking and it just keep growing every week.

Specially when it comes to SaaS products, content is the perfect way to market and get more customers. If done correctly, you can build a sustainable roadmap to getting new users by pushing out value content.

In order to help you get started, I've complied bunch of different questions you should answer before crafting your personal content marketing strategy. Here they are-

1. What do you want your audience to do after reading your content? Sign up and create account, share email? Don't have multiple goals, it will reduce the efficiency

2. Who can benefit the most from your content? Are you aware about their biggest pain points? Think hard on this because it won't work if you just put out content randomly

3. What types of content is working best for your competitors? Conduct a market research and find out those types. Experiment and see if they work. Chances are if it's working for them, it might work for you as well!

4. Where does your target audience hang out online? Choose the correct channels to distribute your content. If your audience is on LinkedIn, focus on text based posts. Don't spend too much efforts perfecting the promotion creatives for Instagram.

5. What will be the KPIs to measure your content marketing success? Is it blog view, website traffic, search engine rankings?