You Can Now Leave Feedback On Static Images In Ruttl!

We know from our own experience that the website code or interface designs aren’t just the only things that design teams work on. They involve working on a lot of static images like illustrations as well.

So, we’ve introduced a new feature in Ruttl - Static image review. With this feature, you can collaborate on web design images with your team and the client, and review the same by adding pixel-pinned comments. This will ensure that static design feedback is contextual across the team.

To learn more about this feature update, make sure to check out our tutorial video on youtube down below!