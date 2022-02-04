Explore The 5 Best Wordpress Plugins For 2022

Wordpress runs more than 40% of the websites of the world. Without a doubt, it is one of the most popular website platforms. From themes to tools, Wordpress offers a range of powerful functionalities to make your website brilliant. Plugins are one of those tools that enhance your themes on Wordpress and optimize your website.

But, guess what, there are 42,000+ plugins on Wordpress. Which ones should you pick? Feeling overwhelmed? Please don't because we have got your back. Take a look at our favorite plugins for 2022 that have stood the test of time and continue to deliver:

True to its name, Slider Revolution visually uplifts your website. It gives more style to it by offering more slider templates, dynamic content and lets you impress your clients in no time.

A great plugin for web designers, Wordlift improves the search engine performance of your website through Knowledge graphs. It also helps in giving SEO training and knowledge.

Want to get more leads through your website? Simple, install OptinMonster! It lets you activate various pop-ups including intent forms for your potential customers to reach out to you. Get it and see your business grow like never before!

One of the best tools to manage all your email related communication, Heroic Inbox can be accessed from your company's website. It also helps in tracking your key metrics and overall performance of your team.

Wish to make image optimization on your website simpler? Get Smush! Smush automatically compresses the size of images that you upload on your website and thus decreases the loading time of your website. It makes your website more speedy! Running a website on Wordpress is inefficient without using plugins. Do install our recommended plugins and let them do their magic!