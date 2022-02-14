Product Updates

Access Your Previous Versions With Ease Using Asset Caching

Add versions after making changes in the live site, & be worry-free about the comments & edits on your previous versions.

Published on February 14th, 2022

Siddhita Upare
Co-founder, ruttl

A few of our users faced this issue, related to caching.

Let's say you upload a webpage on ruttl (Version 1) & add a few comments & edits on the same. Then, a few changes are made on the live webpage, & then a version is added to ruttl (Version 2). In previous scenarios, the earlier version 1 used to show broken UI along with missing comments and edits.

But we've now fixed the same, and you should be able to make any number of edits on the live webpage, without affecting previous versions on ruttl.

P.S. - We won't be able to correct your previous versions until 14th Feb 2022, 5 PM IST. All versions added after this time will be successfully cached.

