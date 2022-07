Using Asana for your project management purposes?

In our latest Ruttl update, we've added the new integration support for this widely popular project management software- Asana! 🎉

After you integrate ruttl with your existing Asana account, you can send your feedback comments from ruttl to your preferred project on Asana. 🤝

Take a look at this tutorial video down below to understand how you can connect your ruttl account with Asana!