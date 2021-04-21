Dealing With Angry Users? Here's How ruttl Dealt With It!

So today we got this mail from one of the ruttl users in our email marketing list 👇

We decided to make a social media to apologize to all those who got irritated by our emailers but couldn't unsubscribe. We am now working on the same issue and will be adding the feature shortly.

Along with that, we are also adding notification setting and account deletion functionality.

Remember guys, The best way to improve your product is to acknowledge where you are going wrong and to rectify it!

Again, we would like to thank the lovely users who force us to improve our designs every single day with honest feedback!