How it works

Start Annotating Webpages in Just 10 Seconds

1. Create a project

Log into your ruttl account and create a new project.

2. Add Any URL

Just copy and paste any website URL during the project creation.

3. Start Annotating

Click on any part of the website and start annotating it with textual comments.

Features our users love

illustration of leaving comment on live website

Annotate web pages with comments

Markup websites and leave detailed feedback with the help of text comments and video recordings on live webpages.

Tag your team members

Assign and resolve comments

Tag your teammates, assign comments as tasks, set deadlines, and resolve them once the task is finished

Enable comments by Guests and Clients

No need to sign up or log in every time a client needs to share feedback. Simply send a shareability link to them and enable guest commenting

Replace images on live website

Have a lot of selected images? See how each one of them looks on your website and finalize the one that matches the best

illustration of leaving comment on live website

Add and record multiple versions

Create multiple versions of your website and navigate to each version easily with a click and see all the activities going on in there

Integrate with needed tools

Export important comments to tools like Slack, Trello, ClickUp, Jira and Asana so that you don't miss out on any important updates

Customers love ruttl for a reason 

ruttl is miles ahead in terms of features, ease of use, speed, and product innovation! It’s my go-to for collecting client feedback.

Joe Fletcher

Joe Fletcher

Founder of Fletcher Digital

Afton Negrea

Afton Negrea

Digital Business Strategist, Aftonnegrea.com

ruttl cut down my meetings with front-end devs, to explain to them all the issues on the website and made it simple to make changes as well as keep track of them. 10/10!

Amit Arora

Amit Arora

UI/UX Designer at MikeLegal

John Bendever Jr

John Bendever Jr

Creative Director at Local Marketing Pros

Our team loved ruttl so much that we’re extending the license for a year beyond the event, to test it with other programs!

Joshua Shepherd

Joshua Shepherd

Sr. Marketing Manager at Atlassian

Dan Peres

Dan Peres

Founder of Ceran Technologies

I’m able to make edits to the code directly from the platform- it speeds up your projects by allowing clients to review real time, and note changes. If you’re a web designer or developer, it will definitely speed up your work.

Kanesha Harper

Kanesha Harper

Founder at The Arch Effect

It is an essential tool for any web agency- clients can just comment and get an idea of the rendering even before the work is done!

Ludovic Clain

Ludovic Clain

Founder of PrakSite

ruttl has been a blessing because it simplified our feedback process, no long emails just to figure out what clients are trying to talk about!

Laurence Anthony

Laurence Anthony

Director of Pixallus

Life-changer- it saves me so much time! Clients don't need to login to leave feedback. Do yourself a favor and get the tool. It will basically pay for itself with just one client!

Felix Thompson

Felix Thompson

Creator at Talentiz

Powerful, easy, precious. Some small issues for me, but globally more than good! It will probably become a daily tool for me.

Francois Jung

Francois Jung

Director at synAct

I now spend less time trying to understand all the changes my clients want, passing on those comments and it’s super easy for my clients to share visual feedback.

Francisco Oliden

Francisco Oliden

Client Relationship manager at Agencia Eremo

If you know Project Huddle, you shouldn’t let it go! ruttl is fast at collecting, managing, and previewing design feedback on live websites. This is a gem, I really love it.

Christiano Hans

Christiano Hans

Founder at Hans Republic

I really liked ruttl, easy to use, and I will be using it in the future, either for further developing the page or for other projects. Great product!

Eric Halada

Eric Halada

Founder at Eric Halada

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a website annotation tool?

A website annotation tool is useful when you want to mark missing elements or incorrect information like text, image, video, or any other element/section. A website annotation like ruttl empowers you to add pixel-pinned contextual comments that can be shared & discussed with the team (comment threads), worked upon (edit mode) & resolved later - all inside ruttl.

