What is a website annotation tool? A website annotation tool is useful when you want to mark missing elements or incorrect information like text, image, video, or any other element/section. A website annotation like ruttl empowers you to add pixel-pinned contextual comments that can be shared & discussed with the team (comment threads), worked upon (edit mode) & resolved later - all inside ruttl.

Which types of websites can I annotate? ruttl gives you the freedom to practically annotate on any website. Simply paste the URL inside your project & start annotating instantly!

Do I need any chrome extension to do this? No, Chrome extension is not needed to annotate on websites. You can add a project, paste the URL of your website inside & start annotating with your team.

I work with clients. Do they need ruttl accounts to annotate? No, your clients can provide contextual annotations without the need of having a ruttl account.

We have multiple web pages. Can ruttl handle it? Yes, ruttl has the ability to fetch all pages added to your main domain, so you only have to enter the main URL once, select the pages from the next screen & add them to review inside ruttl.

Can we export the website with annotations as PDF? We currently don't have this functionality, but we'll be bringing that up soon. Stay tuned to our Public Roadmap for more information.

Can I create a new version after an annotated web page is updated? Yes, you can create a new version once the live web page is updated.

Do you integrate with whiteboard softwares like Miro? Not at the moment, but we'll be introducing Miro in our list of integrations soon. You can check out all our integrations here

What happens to the unresolved comments in my previous version? Can I copy them into my newer version? Yes, when you add a newer version, you’ll get the option to add your unresolved comments from the previous version, and these comments will stick to their original position too - thereby eliminating any vagueness in your review process.