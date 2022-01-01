I have two separate environments for staging and production. Should I create one or two projects?

You can essentially manage both under one project itself. Add your staging links inside the project on ruttl, add comments & edits for your internal team. Once these are resolved, share the guest link with your client (they won’t be able to see URLs of your staging links) & get their comments. Action these comments within your internal team till all the changes are made (along with pixel perfection) & move along on quickly making your web project live.