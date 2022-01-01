Exclusive deals just for you
Because we know what you need for Fastest bug tracking & website feedbacks
30% OFF
Offer applicable on Yearly Pro Plan
20% OFF
Offer applicable on Yearly Standard Plan
15% OFF
Offer applicable on all monthly Plans
Pricing and plans
Choose the Right Plan:
Allowances
Free1
Standard2
ProUnlimited
TeamsUnlimited
Free5
StandardUnlimited
ProUnlimited
TeamsUnlimited
Free5
Standard10
Pro10
TeamsUnlimited
FreeUnlimited
StandardUnlimited
ProUnlimited
TeamsUnlimited
Project Type
Free
Standard
Pro
Teams
Free-
StandardTrial
Pro
Teams
Free-
StandardTrial
Pro
Teams
Free-
Standard
Pro
Teams
Free-
Standard
Pro
Teams
Features
Free-
StandardUnlimited
ProUnlimited
TeamsUnlimited
Free-
StandardUnlimited
ProUnlimited
TeamsUnlimited
Free-
Standard1 min
Pro10 min
Teams10 min
Free-
Standardupto 5GB
ProUnlimited
TeamsUnlimited
Free-
Standard
Pro
Teams
Free-
Standard
Pro
Teams
Free-
Standard
Pro
Teams
Free-
Standard
Pro
Teams
Additional Features
Free-
Standard-
Pro
Teams
Free-
Standard
Pro
Teams
Free-
Standard
Pro
Teams
Free-
StandardSlack & Trello
ProAll Integrations
TeamsAll Integrations
Free5 GB
Standard10 GB
Pro50 GB
Teams100 GB
White Labelling
Free-
Standard-
Pro-
Teams
Free-
Standard-
Pro-
Teams
Support
Free-
Standard-
Pro-
Teams
Free
Standard
Pro
Teams
Free-
Standard-
Pro-
Teams
Each plan has features to help your team work more efficiently
Report Bugs and Review web apps with ruttl Pro
Make your QA process efficient with our Bug Tracking Tool. Integrate it with Jira, Trello and many more
ruttl's team plan helps you make the tool your own
Get member management, CNAME & custom branding you need, plus advanced support.
Use ruttl standard to get websites live faster
Use comment and edit mode to give feedback faster and save both design and development time and money