Bug Tracking

Report issues directly on your product with our plugin - no Chrome extension, no sign-up

Website Feedback

Comment directly on live website and make real-time CSS edits to give precise feedback

Customer Feedback

Chat with your website users in real time & resolve their issues with your team

Mobile App Feedback

Mark issues directly on mobile application, organise feedback using our internal workflow

Customers love ruttl for a reason 

ruttl is miles ahead in terms of features, ease of use, speed, and product innovation! It’s my go-to for collecting client feedback.

Joe Fletcher

Founder of Fletcher Digital

Afton Negrea

Digital Business Strategist, Aftonnegrea.com

ruttl cut down my meetings with front-end devs, to explain to them all the issues on the website and made it simple to make changes as well as keep track of them. 10/10!

Amit Arora

UI/UX Designer at MikeLegal

John Bendever Jr

Creative Director at Local Marketing Pros

Our team loved ruttl so much that we’re extending the license for a year beyond the event, to test it with other programs!

Joshua Shepherd

Sr. Marketing Manager at Atlassian

Dan Peres

Founder of Ceran Technologies

I’m able to make edits to the code directly from the platform- it speeds up your projects by allowing clients to review real time, and note changes. If you’re a web designer or developer, it will definitely speed up your work.

Kanesha Harper

Founder at The Arch Effect

It is an essential tool for any web agency- clients can just comment and get an idea of the rendering even before the work is done!

Ludovic Clain

Founder of PrakSite

ruttl has been a blessing because it simplified our feedback process, no long emails just to figure out what clients are trying to talk about!

Laurence Anthony

Director of Pixallus

Life-changer- it saves me so much time! Clients don't need to login to leave feedback. Do yourself a favor and get the tool. It will basically pay for itself with just one client!

Felix Thompson

Creator at Talentiz

Powerful, easy, precious. Some small issues for me, but globally more than good! It will probably become a daily tool for me.

Francois Jung

Director at synAct

I now spend less time trying to understand all the changes my clients want, passing on those comments and it’s super easy for my clients to share visual feedback.

Francisco Oliden

Client Relationship manager at Agencia Eremo

If you know Project Huddle, you shouldn’t let it go! ruttl is fast at collecting, managing, and previewing design feedback on live websites. This is a gem, I really love it.

Christiano Hans

Founder at Hans Republic

I really liked ruttl, easy to use, and I will be using it in the future, either for further developing the page or for other projects. Great product!

Eric Halada

Founder at Eric Halada

More than 15,000 creators and businesses across the world trust ruttl with their digital projects

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any integrations available in ruttl?

Currently we have integrated with Jira, Slack, Trello, ClickUp, Zapier, asana and Unsplash. We also have our custom webhook, in case you’d like to integrate with any other work tool of your preference. In the future, we also plan to integrate with many more tools - all details regarding our current and upcoming integrations can be seen here. 

