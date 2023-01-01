Try ruttl’s suite of products for free
Bug Tracking
Report issues directly on your product with our plugin - no Chrome extension, no sign-upGet started
Website Feedback
Comment directly on live website and make real-time CSS edits to give precise feedbackGet Started
Customer Feedback
Chat with your website users in real time & resolve their issues with your teamGet started
Mobile App Feedback
Mark issues directly on mobile application, organise feedback using our internal workflowGet started
Customers love ruttl for a reason
ruttl is miles ahead in terms of features, ease of use, speed, and product innovation! It’s my go-to for collecting client feedback.
ruttl cut down my meetings with front-end devs, to explain to them all the issues on the website and made it simple to make changes as well as keep track of them. 10/10!
Our team loved ruttl so much that we’re extending the license for a year beyond the event, to test it with other programs!
I’m able to make edits to the code directly from the platform- it speeds up your projects by allowing clients to review real time, and note changes. If you’re a web designer or developer, it will definitely speed up your work.
It is an essential tool for any web agency- clients can just comment and get an idea of the rendering even before the work is done!
ruttl has been a blessing because it simplified our feedback process, no long emails just to figure out what clients are trying to talk about!
ruttl has been a blessing because it simplified our feedback process, no long emails just to figure out what clients are trying to talk about!
Life-changer- it saves me so much time! Clients don't need to login to leave feedback. Do yourself a favor and get the tool. It will basically pay for itself with just one client!
Powerful, easy, precious. Some small issues for me, but globally more than good! It will probably become a daily tool for me.
I now spend less time trying to understand all the changes my clients want, passing on those comments and it’s super easy for my clients to share visual feedback.
If you know Project Huddle, you shouldn’t let it go! ruttl is fast at collecting, managing, and previewing design feedback on live websites. This is a gem, I really love it.
I really liked ruttl, easy to use, and I will be using it in the future, either for further developing the page or for other projects. Great product!
More than 15,000 creators and businesses across the world trust ruttl with their digital projects