Helping agencies save time and money

Faster Project Delivery

Go live with your web projects within days or weeks as opposed to months!

Smoother Collaboration

Share the project link & ask your clients to comment directly - no sign-up needed!

Effective Feedback

Save 50% time when compared to emails with screenshots and documents.

Leave comments on live websites

Say No to dozens of screenshots, confusions, and inefficient feedback by leaving precise feedback directions on live websites. Assign, mention, and resolve comments and keep accountability in the loop.

Make edits on live websites

An upcoming deadline? Instead of having to go to your development team for minor changes, get them done easily with Ruttl. Change even the tiniest details like font, spacing, and live alignment.

Get feedback directly from your clients

No sign-ups! No log-ins! No email follow-ups! Just send a shareability link with your clients and let them write away. They can also tag other project stakeholders to assign a task and get the feedback process moving faster.

Seamless integration with third-party tools

Never miss out on any comment when Ruttl integrates easily with Asana, Trello, and Slack. Send comments to Asana, assign due dates, level of priorities, add to cards on Trello, and so much more.

Get a quick glance at your project

Check everything from website edits, content changes, unresolved comments in the Activities panel. Ensure you never lose track of important feedback changes.

Say yes to great collaboration

No more confusion, misunderstandings, missing out on important changes. Invite everyone from your design team to your content team to collaborate on live projects and meet deadlines. Having real-time updates becomes easier than ever with Ruttl.

Deliver responsive websites to your clients

Quickly switch between desktop and mobile view to keep your client’s website updated and responsive across devices.

Keep a track of all website versions

Need to go back to a previous version? Want to explore the changes you have made to the website? You can easily do that by recording your website versions and navigating to them in no time.

Active CNAME to get your own custom domain

own custom domain Want to add a personal touch to your feedback tool? You can now create your own custom domain for your design agency.

Impress your client with custom branding

Replace Ruttl’s logo and icon with your design agency’s logos and icons. You can even choose your preferred primary color and text highlight color for the app’s CTAs. Personalization becomes easier with Ruttl.

Agencies love using ruttl 

ruttl is miles ahead in terms of features, ease of use, speed, and product innovation! It’s my go-to for collecting client feedback.

Joe Fletcher

Joe Fletcher

Founder of Fletcher Digital

Afton Negrea

Afton Negrea

Digital Business Strategist, Aftonnegrea.com

ruttl cut down my meetings with front-end devs, to explain to them all the issues on the website and made it simple to make changes as well as keep track of them. 10/10!

Amit Arora

Amit Arora

UI/UX Designer at MikeLegal

John Bendever Jr

John Bendever Jr

Creative Director at Local Marketing Pros

Our team loved ruttl so much that we’re extending the license for a year beyond the event, to test it with other programs!

Joshua Shepherd

Joshua Shepherd

Sr. Marketing Manager at Atlassian

Dan Peres

Dan Peres

Founder of Ceran Technologies

I’m able to make edits to the code directly from the platform- it speeds up your projects by allowing clients to review real time, and note changes. If you’re a web designer or developer, it will definitely speed up your work.

Kanesha Harper

Kanesha Harper

Founder at The Arch Effect

It is an essential tool for any web agency- clients can just comment and get an idea of the rendering even before the work is done!

Ludovic Clain

Ludovic Clain

Founder of PrakSite

ruttl has been a blessing because it simplified our feedback process, no long emails just to figure out what clients are trying to talk about!

Laurence Anthony

Laurence Anthony

Director of Pixallus

Life-changer- it saves me so much time! Clients don't need to login to leave feedback. Do yourself a favor and get the tool. It will basically pay for itself with just one client!

Felix Thompson

Felix Thompson

Creator at Talentiz

Powerful, easy, precious. Some small issues for me, but globally more than good! It will probably become a daily tool for me.

Francois Jung

Francois Jung

Director at synAct

I now spend less time trying to understand all the changes my clients want, passing on those comments and it’s super easy for my clients to share visual feedback.

Francisco Oliden

Francisco Oliden

Client Relationship manager at Agencia Eremo

If you know Project Huddle, you shouldn’t let it go! ruttl is fast at collecting, managing, and previewing design feedback on live websites. This is a gem, I really love it.

Christiano Hans

Christiano Hans

Founder at Hans Republic

I really liked ruttl, easy to use, and I will be using it in the future, either for further developing the page or for other projects. Great product!

Eric Halada

Eric Halada

Founder at Eric Halada

More than 15,000 creators and businesses across the world trust ruttl with their digital projects

Get started and save both time and money on your next web project

Frequently Asked Questions

How to use the website feedback tool?

Sign up and create a project, then paste your website URL inside this project. Invite your teammates as collaborators by adding their email addresses. Once the page loads on ruttl, click to add comments, tag other collaborators in comments using ‘@’, and resolve or delete comments. You can also add video comments. Switch to edit mode to move elements, replace images, edit text, change background colours, modify opacities, etc. These edits can be resolved once done, speeding up your web review process.

Contact Us