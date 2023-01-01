Leave comments on live websites Say No to dozens of screenshots, confusions, and inefficient feedback by leaving precise feedback directions on live websites. Assign, mention, and resolve comments and keep accountability in the loop. Comment on Live Website

Make edits on live websites An upcoming deadline? Instead of having to go to your development team for minor changes, get them done easily with Ruttl. Change even the tiniest details like font, spacing, and live alignment. Edit your Live Website

Get feedback directly from your clients No sign-ups! No log-ins! No email follow-ups! Just send a shareability link with your clients and let them write away. They can also tag other project stakeholders to assign a task and get the feedback process moving faster. Collect Feedback For Free

Seamless integration with third-party tools Never miss out on any comment when Ruttl integrates easily with Asana, Trello, and Slack. Send comments to Asana, assign due dates, level of priorities, add to cards on Trello, and so much more. Check Out The Integrations

Get a quick glance at your project Check everything from website edits, content changes, unresolved comments in the Activities panel. Ensure you never lose track of important feedback changes. Review your project

Say yes to great collaboration No more confusion, misunderstandings, missing out on important changes. Invite everyone from your design team to your content team to collaborate on live projects and meet deadlines. Having real-time updates becomes easier than ever with Ruttl. Start Collaborating

Deliver responsive websites to your clients Quickly switch between desktop and mobile view to keep your client’s website updated and responsive across devices. Start Reviewing

Keep a track of all website versions Need to go back to a previous version? Want to explore the changes you have made to the website? You can easily do that by recording your website versions and navigating to them in no time. Create Website Versions

Active CNAME to get your own custom domain own custom domain Want to add a personal touch to your feedback tool? You can now create your own custom domain for your design agency. Check The CNAME Feature