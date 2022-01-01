ruttl is not an alternative

ruttl is the #1 website feedback tool that simplifies live website review and visual feedback for web projects.

Comment on Live Websites

Easily share feedback with your team by leaving comments on a live website. Get the changes done in no time by providing specific inputs.

Make real time edits

Get precise edits done for font, spacing, alignment and various elements even on a live website by sharing exact changes with the developer.

Share with the team

Make your collaborations seamless by inviting your team, notify them in real-time by instantly tagging them.

Alternative to Usersnap

ruttl has an upper edge as compared to Usersnap. Move over technical stuff, because ruttl can be used by everyone and not just developers.

Alternative to Userback

ruttl is better than Userback. No more tinkering with codes or widgets. Open ruttl directly on your browser, edit and review websites - it’s that simple.

Alternative to Pastel

ruttl is one step ahead than Pastel. Don’t just comment. Edit live websites, explore multiple font properties like size, spacing, colour and more!

Alternative to MarkUp.io

ruttl is advantageous as compared to MarkUp. Upgrade from plain commenting to live editing, and collaborate with your team in a better manner.

Alternative to BugHerd

ruttl surpasses BugHerd in simplicity. No need to install any extensions, just use ruttl right from your browser URL to edit and review live websites.

Alternative to Marker

ruttl is recommended over Marker. No more codes, widgets, Chrome extensions or lengthy setups. Just copy your URL and paste it in ruttl to review.

Competitive Landscape

Key Features

Review websites

Textual comments

Video comments

Edit Content

Replace Assets

Real Time changes

ruttl-logo
pastel
usersnap
userback
markup
marker
bugherd

People are talking about ruttl

VP- Strategy and Business

Reviewing & monitoring websites has always been a pain area. Discussions & feedbacks were spread across various apps. ruttl has fast-tracked our work significantly.

Abhishek Sharma

VP, Business and Strategy, Quantum Phinance

All things UX

Does all the things expected: Saves time, intuitive throughout, keeps evolving. ruttl replaces the use of multiple legacy tools, gets everyone on the same page.

Nitin Kathayat

All things UX, Razorpod

UI/UX Designer

ruttl, helped me cut down meetings with front-end devs to explain them all the issues on the website and made it simple to track changes as well as keep track of them. 10/10 would recommend.

Amit Arora

UI/UX Designer, MikeLegal

