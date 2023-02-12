ruttl Wraps Up 2022 with Category Leaders Recognition by GetApp

Bug tracking is a crucial aspect of software development, serving as the cornerstone for ensuring the quality and reliability of software applications. Just like how a superhero tracks down the bad guys, bug tracking tracks down those pesky software glitches and eliminates them. Can you imagine trying to save the day without having a sidekick to help you out?

That's why at ruttl, we understood its importance and added a robust bug tracking tool to our platform and now, we are happy to announce that we have been recognized as a leader in the Bug Tracking category by GetApp's Category Leaders Report, a comprehensive resource that assists organizations in selecting the most appropriate software solution. It provides valuable insights to small businesses in their quest to determine the best software product that aligns with their requirements.

This report ranks the top-performing software products in North America based on critical evaluation from end-users in five key areas:

Ease of use Value for money Functionality Customer support Likelihood to recommend

The research methodology is available here.

With an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5, ruttl has been a top-rated product on GetApp. Our users have made it possible!

Check out what our users have to say about us:

“ruttl is really easy to use, it literally took me less than 5 minutes to get started. It has a clean and simple UI. You can provide video feedback - which makes giving feedback really easy.” – Niel D.

“I have been working with a team of designers on a project for the past few months and we have used the ruttl tool for communication. It allows us to share feedback on our project with each other and the client in a way that is easy to understand for everyone involved. If we have questions about the project, the team is able to answer them quickly and effectively. I love that it is a tool that is easy to use and always available on demand.” – kendra M.

“For any modern agency or freelancer who wishes to offer an extraordinary experience of creating or redesigning a website to its clients, ruttl is the tool that has become essential. Where previously incomprehension or doubts could arise between the professional and the client, thanks to ruttl, all this takes off: ruttl helps the client to be understood, but also helps the professional to imagine the result. to the client. With ruttl, sketches and tests are now easy, without ever wasting time setting them up for real unnecessarily. On top of that, the support team is responsive and attentive to their customers, so I highly recommend it.” – Ludovic C.

Wish to review us on GetApp? Click here.