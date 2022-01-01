Why ruttl is the #1 Usepastel alternative

Because ruttl is the fastest visual feedback tool and helps you do much more than just commenting on websites!

75%+

faster speed of sharing feedback

8000+

companies trust ruttl

50%

time reduced in project approvals

Top reasons to choose ruttl over Pastel

Edit live websites

Change fonts, padding, background color and more by editing live website CSS and share precise feedback. 

ruttl css inspecting feature

Review Web Applications

Apart from static websites, you can also collect feedback on websites that have login screens or are gated by passwords.

illustration of video comments

Video Commenting

Give your project members ability to record video comments and share their visual feedback in detail.

Lottie Files
SourceGraph
Atlassian
Adobe
Razorpay
Nintendo

ruttl vs Usepastel features

Key Features

Website commenting

Guest commenting

Edit CSS

Web App reviewing

Video comments

Bug Tracking

CNAME

Custom branding

Replace Images

Real Time changes

Things you can do with ruttl

illustration of leaving comment on live website

Leave comments on live websites

Give quick feedback to your team through real-time comments. Keep everyone in the content, design and development teams on the same page. Comment on web pages to share detailed inputs. You could also pin comments on live pixels, give specific creative direction and make work easy for your colleagues.

Make edits on live websites

Edit live website and get all the precise changes done before that deadline. Change even the tiniest details like font, spacing, live alignment for your live project. Suggest accurate values for all the iterations and make communication simpler.

Edit website content

Make seamless content changes on your website content and see all the changes compiled in real time. Save your time on offline drafts to finalize website content.

Client Commenting

Website feedback has got simpler! Your clients can write and even video comment without logging in on ruttl! Simply send the shareability link to them and they just need to type their name after writing the comment. Your clients don’t face the hassles of signing up. They can also tag other project stakeholders to assign any task and get work done.

Static Image Review

Make designing and development seamless - upload multiple versions of your chosen images on ruttl. Rename, delete image versions at your ease. Tag your teammates, share feedback with them through comments on images. Resolve these comments by marking them done once the task is completed. Edit, unresolve comments, send them to Trello as well on the go.

Replace images on live website

Quickly replace images on a live website with our fast website annotation tool. Uploading and trying out various images can be a task. With ruttl, you can quickly upload as many images as needed across dimensions and formats within no time - that too on a live website!

ruttl feature to inspect CSS code

Inspect CSS

Effortlessly view clean CSS for your website. Avoid wasting your time with any software to edit website content. Instead, go from seeing your live website to editing it in a click with ruttl. Streamline the accessibility issues, redlines and other technical essentials by inspecting CSS with its ease.

Add your team

Invite your team members to collaborate on live projects and meet deadlines. Easily notify them about all the changes that you are planning to make on a live project - simply tag them using website comments and give them real-time updates.

illustration of team members in ruttl

Review mobile web

Check and keep your website updated across devices. Quickly switch between desktop and mobile view to make changes as needed. Never miss any details or macro changes. Make your website mobile and web friendly through quick reviews on ruttl.

Record every version on website

Revisit all the website versions you were working on by recording them. Explore all the changes you have made through the save option. Never miss any updates that were made by your teams. Navigate all the versions in no time and easily collaborate to optimize your website.

versioning feature of ruttl
ruttl project sharing feature

Share project with clients

With the shareable link, always keep your clients in loop by sharing a unique project link with them, which does not require logging in to ruttl. This way, your clients could view all the progress that you and the team have made. You end up reducing the turnaround time and the feedback loop.

Show all activities

From the Activities panel, check all your website edits, content changes and comments on web pages. This way, your team never loses track of ongoing activities. Anyone from your team could check all the latest activities done on a website project. Your development team could easily navigate those suggestions and use them for the final codes to create pixel perfect designs.

ruttl activities tab

Experience the power of ruttl in action 

People love talking about ruttl 💜

john-bendever-jr

John Bendever Jr.

Founder at Local Marketing Pros

As freelancers or as designers, as we are building websites, we would add a certain amount of revisions or iterations to the website. The more revisions or iterations are made on a page, the costlier it could become either for the client or for us in terms of time. Ruttl has helped streamline our entire process & really changed the client experience for us.

afton-negrea

Afton Negrea

Digi-Biz Strategist, AftonNegrea.com

I've used several point & click feedback tools for website collaboration with clients. ruttl is miles ahead in terms of features, ease of use, speed, and product innovation. My new go-to for client feedback.

Joe Fletcher

Founder, Fletcher Digital

I like that I’m able to make edits to the code directly from the platform. Most importantly it speeds up your projects by allowing clines to review real time, and note changes. If you’re a web designer or developer it’s worth the purchase. It will definitely speed up your work.

Kanesha Harper

Owner, The Arch Effect

ruttl is one of the essential online tools for any modern web agency. Indeed nothing is more frustrating for a client today to have to juggle several screenshots by email to come to an agreement and be understood. The client can comment and get an idea of the rendering even before the work is done: fun and practical, I recommend doubly!

Ludovic Clain

Founder, PrakSite

Integrations you need

Connect ruttl with your favourite tools that you use daily and keep things on track

Slack

Get Slack updates on all project activities like comments, edits, replies, etc.

Trello

Send comments from ruttl to your preferred Trello board and track them as Trello cards.

Asana

Get your comments along with browser & device info added to your preferred asana project.

ClickupComing Soon

Plan, track and manage all of ruttl's comments with ClickUp.

Zapier

Choose from 3000+ apps to integrate with ruttl using Zapier.

MondayComing Soon

Track comments from ruttl as tasks inside Monday, and simplify project management.

