Free
$0/month billed monthly
For individual creators
Standard
$15/month billed monthly
For startups and smaller teams
Pro
$40/month billed monthly
For teams that want unlimited benefits
Allowances
ProjectsAdd your website, web app or PDF/image files in ruttl's project.
Free1
Standard2
ProUnlimited
PagesQuantity of pages/files that can be added inside a project
Free5
StandardUnlimited
ProUnlimited
CollaboratorsCollaborators can add comments and make edits to the projects.
Free10
Standard10
Pro20 (Additional $7/collaborator)
LicensesThese licenses concern to members, who can add new projects and see all the existing projects inside your team/enterprise plan.
Free-
Standard-
Pro1
GuestsGuests can view and comment on the projects, without the need of signing up.
FreeUnlimited
StandardUnlimited
ProUnlimited
Project Type
WebsitesSingle or set of static landing pages that don't require you to login.
Free
Standard
Pro
Web ApplicationsDyanmic in-app pages or dashboard screens with password-gated access. Eg. Twitter, Facebook, Stripe.
Free-
StandardTrial Projects
Pro
PDFsLeave comments, annotate PDFs and share with your team.
Free-
Standard
Pro
ImagesUpload any static image or multiple versions of them.
Free-
Standard
Pro
Features
Comments Share feedback quickly with your project collaborators (& clients) through real-time comments.
Free-
StandardUnlimited
ProUnlimited
Guest CommentsAsk your clients to leave comments without having to sign-up on ruttl!
Free-
StandardUnlimited
ProUnlimited
Video CommentsProvide feedback while recording your screen.
Free-
Standard5 min
Pro10 min
Attachments in commentsAttach images, videos, pdf and other files to your comments.
Free-
Standardupto 5GB
ProUnlimited
Edit contentContent writers can edit website content directly on live website eliminating the need of sharing word documents.
Free-
Standard
Pro
Edit elementsEdit live website elements and share precise design changes.
Free-
Standard
Pro
Replace ImagesQuickly replace images and view website changes in real-time.
Free-
Standard
Pro
Inspect elements Inspect the clean CSS with ease to streamline accessibility issues, redlines and other technical essentials.
Free-
Standard
Pro
Additional Features
Embedded MediaEmbed ruttl into your website and view all comments added by your guests.
Free-
Standard-
Pro
VersioningAdd multiple versions to your webpage or image/PDF files, refer to them anytime in the future with ease.
Free-
Standard
Pro
Mobile ResponsivenessCheck your website's mobile and web friendiness across different digital devices.
Free-
Standard
Pro
Workspace StorageStorage for your video comments, replaced assets and comment attachments.
Free5 GB
Standard10 GB
Pro50 GB
Integrations
SlackGet notified of any new comments and edits inside your project.
Free
Standard
Pro
TrelloSend comments as Trello cards to your preferred Trello board.
Free
Standard
Pro
AsanaAutomatically send comments to your preferred asana project.
Free
Standard
Pro
JiraAutomatically send comments to your preferred Jira project.
Free
Standard
Pro
ClickUpAutomatically send comments to your preferred ClickUp project.
Free-
Standard-
Pro
ZapierChoose to integrate with 3000+ apps using Zapier.
Free-
Standard-
Pro
White Labelling
CNAMEAccess ruttl via your your preferred custom domain.
Free-
Standard-
Pro-
Custom BrandingCustomise ruttl’s logo, icon and colours to match with your brand.
Free-
Standard-
Pro-
Support
Dedicated success managerReceive personalized support resolution from one of our team members.
Free-
Standard-
Pro-
Live Customer Support Reach out to our support agents via live chat for any issues/bugs.
Free
Standard
Pro
Priority supportGet quicker dedicated access to our support team to resolve any of your issues on high priority.
Free-
Standard-
Pro
