Loved by 15,000+  Creators & Businesses

Afton Negrea testimonial img
5 star icons in a row

As freelancers or as designers, as we are building websites, we would add a certain amount of revisions or iterations to the website. The more revisions or iterations are made on a page, the costlier it could become either for the client or for us in terms of time. Ruttl has helped streamline our entire process & really changed the client experience for us.

Afton Negrea
Digital Business Strategist at AftonNegrea.com
Read our customer stories
More than 15,000 creators and businesses across the world trust ruttl

Free

$0

For individual creators

Standard

$15

For startups and smaller teams

Pro

$40

For teams that want unlimited benefits

Allowances

ProjectsAdd your website, web app or PDF/image files in ruttl's project.

Free

1

Standard

2

Pro

Unlimited

PagesQuantity of pages/files that can be added inside a project

Free

5

Standard

Unlimited

Pro

Unlimited

CollaboratorsCollaborators can add comments and make edits to the projects.

Free

10

Standard

10

Pro

20 (Additional $7/collaborator)

LicensesThese licenses concern to members, who can add new projects and see all the existing projects inside your team/enterprise plan.

Free

-

Standard

-

Pro

1

GuestsGuests can view and comment on the projects, without the need of signing up.

Free

Unlimited

Standard

Unlimited

Pro

Unlimited

Project Type

WebsitesSingle or set of static landing pages that don't require you to login.

Free

Standard

Pro

Web ApplicationsDyanmic in-app pages or dashboard screens with password-gated access. Eg. Twitter, Facebook, Stripe.

Free

-

Standard

Trial Projects

Pro

PDFsLeave comments, annotate PDFs and share with your team.

Free

-

Standard

Pro

ImagesUpload any static image or multiple versions of them.

Free

-

Standard

Pro

Features

Comments Share feedback quickly with your project collaborators (& clients) through real-time comments.

Free

-

Standard

Unlimited

Pro

Unlimited

Guest CommentsAsk your clients to leave comments without having to sign-up on ruttl!

Free

-

Standard

Unlimited

Pro

Unlimited

Video CommentsProvide feedback while recording your screen.

Free

-

Standard

5 min

Pro

10 min

Attachments in commentsAttach images, videos, pdf and other files to your comments.

Free

-

Standard

upto 5GB

Pro

Unlimited

Edit contentContent writers can edit website content directly on live website eliminating the need of sharing word documents.

Free

-

Standard

Pro

Edit elementsEdit live website elements and share precise design changes.

Free

-

Standard

Pro

Replace ImagesQuickly replace images and view website changes in real-time.

Free

-

Standard

Pro

Inspect elements Inspect the clean CSS with ease to streamline accessibility issues, redlines and other technical essentials.

Free

-

Standard

Pro

Additional Features

Embedded MediaEmbed ruttl into your website and view all comments added by your guests.

Free

-

Standard

-

Pro

VersioningAdd multiple versions to your webpage or image/PDF files, refer to them anytime in the future with ease.

Free

-

Standard

Pro

Mobile ResponsivenessCheck your website's mobile and web friendiness across different digital devices.

Free

-

Standard

Pro

Workspace StorageStorage for your video comments, replaced assets and comment attachments.

Free

5 GB

Standard

10 GB

Pro

50 GB

Integrations

SlackGet notified of any new comments and edits inside your project.

Free

Standard

Pro

TrelloSend comments as Trello cards to your preferred Trello board.

Free

Standard

Pro

AsanaAutomatically send comments to your preferred asana project.

Free

Standard

Pro

JiraAutomatically send comments to your preferred Jira project.

Free

Standard

Pro

ClickUpAutomatically send comments to your preferred ClickUp project.

Free

-

Standard

-

Pro

ZapierChoose to integrate with 3000+ apps using Zapier.

Free

-

Standard

-

Pro

White Labelling

CNAMEAccess ruttl via your your preferred custom domain.

Free

-

Standard

-

Pro

-

Custom BrandingCustomise ruttl’s logo, icon and colours to match with your brand.

Free

-

Standard

-

Pro

-

Support

Dedicated success managerReceive personalized support resolution from one of our team members.

Free

-

Standard

-

Pro

-

Live Customer Support Reach out to our support agents via live chat for any issues/bugs.

Free

Standard

Pro

Priority supportGet quicker dedicated access to our support team to resolve any of your issues on high priority.

Free

-

Standard

-

Pro

Are you an enterprise?

Streamline the process of website feedback with unlimited projects and collaborators, run ruttl on your custom domain and customise it in your brand colours with our enterprise plan.

Enterprise Plan

Custom/month billed annually

Simplified website feedback process for your enterprise

Frequently Asked Questions

How to use the website feedback tool?

Sign up and create a project, then paste your website URL inside this project. Invite your teammates as collaborators by adding their email addresses. Once the page loads on ruttl, click to add comments, tag other collaborators in comments using ‘@’, and resolve or delete comments. You can also add video comments. Switch to edit mode to move elements, replace images, edit text, change background colours, modify opacities, etc. These edits can be resolved once done, speeding up your web review process.

