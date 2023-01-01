How to use the website feedback tool? Sign up and create a project, then paste your website URL inside this project. Invite your teammates as collaborators by adding their email addresses. Once the page loads on ruttl, click to add comments, tag other collaborators in comments using ‘@’, and resolve or delete comments. You can also add video comments. Switch to edit mode to move elements, replace images, edit text, change background colours, modify opacities, etc. These edits can be resolved once done, speeding up your web review process.

Is the website feedback project available for free? Yes, your first project is on us. You can invite your team members to join this project and start collaborating together to review websites.

Do clients need to have an account on ruttl to view projects? Absolutely not! Once your project is ready to share, simply click the Share button on the project page. In the new screen, click on the ‘Copy link’ text. The shareability toggle should be turned on and the link will be copied to your clipboard. Now all you need to do is share the link with your clients to get their feedback as comments on your project(s).

How many collaborators can I add to a project? In the free version, you have the ability to add up to 5 collaborators on a project. However, the limit of collaborators changes as per the paid plan that you upgrade to. Click here to see all our plans.

Are there any integrations available in ruttl? Currently we have integrated the following - Jira, Slack, Trello, ClickUp, Zapier, asana and Unsplash. We also plan to integrate soon with many more tools - all details regarding our ongoing and upcoming integrations can be seen here

Is there a public roadmap available? Yes, we have our public roadmap. Here’s the link to the same.

Can developers access website code after design changes are executed? After the edits are saved, your developer(s) can see them inside the Activity Panel with precise changes. To make the required changes to your website design, your developers can simply copy the entire altered code under the CSS tab. This can then be pasted directly into the code of live/staging website files.

Why isn’t my website loading properly in the project panel? This issue may occur rarely, In such a scenario, we’d request you to try loading your site using our web app project. If the issue persists, please reach out to us at support@ruttl.com

Which websites does ruttl work with? Our website projects work with static, WordPress, Vue.js, and React sites for collaborating on visual website feedback. In fact, you can use it to work on pretty much every website. Just paste the website URL and get started!

Do you support task management inside your platform? No, ruttl does not support task management. If you’re looking for the same, we would recommend checking out Brutask. It is a simple online to-do list for individuals and small teams. Add, prioritize and time box your tasks to help improve your productivity. Click here to know more about Brutask and give it a try.

I accidentally deleted my project, is there a way to recover the same? Deleting projects on ruttl is permanent and there’s no way to recover the same, hence we’d recommend deleting projects (or pages/files) with utmost precaution, and only when you’re absolutely sure about the same.

How do I upgrade my ruttl account? Please visit the Upgrade Account section. Here you can choose the plan that suits you best, select the plan in monthly/annual mode and make the payment. Your account will be upgraded once we successfully receive your payment.

Can I get a refund on my paid plan? If you have upgraded to any of our annual plans within the last 7 days, you are eligible to get a full refund. There is no refund for monthly plans.

Can I switch between plans before they end? Yes, it’s possible to switch but you can only upgrade your plan. Just select the plan, make the payment and your plan should be upgraded once we receive the payment

Will I get recommendations on my website’s look and feel? ruttl will not be able to recommend anything about your website’s look and feel. We would suggest you to please contact Brucira by mailing us at hello@brucira.com.