How to use ruttl? Sign up, then create a project. Paste your website URL and add it to this project. Share the project with your team by adding their email addresses. Once the page loads on ruttl, it is in comment mode by default. Click to add comments, tag other team members in comments using ‘@’, resolve or delete comments. Switch to edit mode to move elements, replace images, edit text, change background colours, modify opacities, etc. These edits can be resolved once done, thereby speeding up your web review process.

Can developers access website code after design changes are executed? After you use the inspect feature to edit and make required changes to the website design, your developers can simply copy the entire altered code under the CSS tab in the Activities Panel. This can then be pasted directly into the code of live website files.

Which websites does ruttl work with? ruttl works with static, WordPress, Vue.js, and React sites for collaborating on visual website feedback. In fact, you can use ruttl to work on pretty much every website. Just paste the website URL and get started!

Do clients need to have an account on ruttl to view projects? Absolutely not! Once your project is ready to share, simply click on the share button inside the project page. In the new screen, click on the ‘Link’ text. The shareability toggle should be turned on and the link will be copied to your clipboard. Now all you need to do is share the link with your clients to get the client feedback on the project.

Does ruttl support task management? No, ruttl does not support task management. If you’re looking for the same, we would recommend checking out Brutask. It is a simple online to-do list for individuals and small teams. Add, prioritize and time box your tasks to help improve your productivity. Click here to know more about Brutask and give it a try.

Will I get recommendations on my website’s look and feel? ruttl will not be able to recommend anything about your website’s look and feel. We would suggest you to please contact Brucira by mailing us at hello@brucira.com

