Get quicker approvals and launches with the help of visual feedback
Let your clients show you exactly what they want with precise feedback annotations and video commentsGet Started for Free
Get precise feedback from clients
Be it animation alignment or font size, clients can suggest accurate values for all the iterations and make communication simpler. No more sending tens of screenshots to get a single point across.Edit your Live Website
Edit website content in real-time
Make seamless content changes on your website in real-time and save time on making and revising offline drafts.Edit Website Content
Inspect CSS easily
Edit on live websites in a click by viewing clean CSS. Check for accessibility issues, redlines, and other technical essentials without having to go through lengthy development cycles.Start Inspecting
Invite your clients to leave comments
With a quick shareability link, allow clients to go through different versions of the website and leave their suggestions. No hassles of signing up and logging in!Invite Your Clients
Allow for video feedback
Give clients an option of giving detailed feedback by letting them record video feedback for any animation design or website development issue.Try Video Feedback
Handle multiple projects easily
See all the changes happening in the Activities panel and never lose track of ongoing activities when you are working on multiple projects.Check the Activities Panel
Faster approvals and client satisfaction
By better collaboration, visual feedback, tagging people in comments, you can be sure of getting faster approvals and launching client websites faster leading to increased customer satisfaction.Get Approvals Faster
FAQ
Please check if your question has been answered here before emailing us! We’d love to chat, but this saves our time and yours!