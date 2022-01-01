Complete your design projects faster
Communicate, collaborate, and share design feedback seamlesslyGet Started for Free
Give precise feedback
Give precise values in the form of pixel size, font alignment, spacing, and make your design team’s work easy and confusion-freeStart Inspecting CSS
Record different versions
Record different design versions for your client and enable commenting for each of them to keep every information in one single placeAdd Website Versions
Say it with video
It’s time to say goodbye to long emails and dozens of screenshots. Let your clients and teammates record detailed video commentsShare Video Feedback
Impress your clients with custom branding
Add your preferred logo, icon, primary colors, and craft a personalized experience for your clientsTry Custom Branding