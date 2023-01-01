Mobile App feedback is a sub product of Bug Tracking

I have been thoroughly impressed by ruttl's bug-tracking tool. It has streamlined our team's development process, allowing us to identify and fix bugs quickly. The user-friendly interface and efficient reporting and workflow have saved us countless hours. I highly recommend ruttl's bug tracking tool to any organization looking to improve their development workflow.

Piyush Narwan
Co-Founder, Aerotime
Allowances

ProjectsAdd your websites/web apps inside projects on ruttl.

Free

Trial Projects

Standard

2

Pro

Unlimited

CollaboratorsCollaborators can add tickets & reply to existing tickets and organise the project's workflow.

Free

5

Standard

10

Pro

20 (Additional $7/collaborator)

GuestsGuests can add tickets without the need of signing up.

Free

Unlimited

Standard

Unlimited

Pro

Unlimited

Project Type

Web App ProjectsTrack bugs on your site or product inside ruttl.

Free

Standard

Pro

Mobile App ProjectsTrack bugs directly on your mobile app using ruttl.

Free

Standard

Pro

Features

Add TicketsCapture and review bugs on both mobile and web.

Free

Standard

Pro

Assign TicketsTickets can be assigned within project collaborators to keep a closed feedback loop.

Free

Standard

Pro

Attachments inside ticketsTo make your feedback more contextual, or to share references.

Free

Standard

Pro

Assign timelines Allot timelines within your project collaborators.

Free

Standard

Pro

WorkflowKanban-styled workflow to organise and manage the tickets better.

Free

Standard

Pro

Video Comments Provide feedback while recording your screen.

Free

1 min

Standard

10 mins

Pro

10 mins

Workspace StorageStorage for your video comments & file attachments inside tickets.

Free

1 GB

Standard

30 GB

Pro

150 GB

Integrations

SlackGet notified of any new tickets in your preferred Slack channel.

Free

Standard

Pro

TrelloCreate Trello cards for your bug-tracking tickets & organise your workflow better.

Free

Standard

Pro

AsanaAutomate your ticket-sending experience to your preferred asana project.

Free

Standard

Pro

JiraAutomate your ticket-sending experience to your preferred Jira project.

Free

Standard

Pro

ClickUpAutomate your ticket-sending experience to your preferred ClickUp project.

Free

-

Standard

-

Pro

ZapierChoose to integrate with 3000+ apps using Zapier.

Free

-

Standard

-

Pro

White Labelling

CNAMERun bug-tracking on your preferred domain.

Free

-

Standard

-

Pro

Coming Soon...

Custom BrandingCustomise ruttl's logo, icon and colours to match with your brand.

Free

-

Standard

-

Pro

Coming Soon...

Support

Dedicated success managerReceive personalized support resolution from one of our team members.

Free

-

Standard

-

Pro

-

Live Customer Support Reach out to our support agents via live chat for any issues/bugs.

Free

Standard

Pro

Priority supportGet quicker dedicated access to our support team to resolve any of your issues on high priority.

Free

-

Standard

-

Pro

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a bug tracking tool?

A bug tracking tool helps you to highlight bugs like broken images, wrong or non-working CTAs or hyperlinks while scrolling through the website.

