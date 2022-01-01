What can you do
with ruttl?
ruttl solves the time-consuming, clunky design review process with a host of features. And the best part? Almost anyone in the creative industry can use ruttl!
Make edits on live websites
Edit live website and get all the precise changes done before that deadline. Change even the tiniest details like font, spacing, live alignment for your live project. Suggest accurate values for all the iterations and make communication simpler.Edit your Live Website
Edit website content
Make seamless content changes on your website content and see all the changes compiled in real time. Save your time on offline drafts to finalize website content.Edit Website Content
Client Commenting
Website feedback has got simpler! Your clients can write and even video comment without logging in on ruttl! Simply send the shareability link to them and they just need to type their name after writing the comment. Your clients don’t face the hassles of signing up. They can also tag other project stakeholders to assign any task and get work done.Check Client Commenting
Static Image Review
Make designing and development seamless - upload multiple versions of your chosen images on ruttl. Rename, delete image versions at your ease. Tag your teammates, share feedback with them through comments on images. Resolve these comments by marking them done once the task is completed. Edit, unresolve comments, send them to Trello as well on the go.Review a Static Image
Replace images on live website
Quickly replace images on a live website with our fast website annotation tool. Uploading and trying out various images can be a task. With ruttl, you can quickly upload as many images as needed across dimensions and formats within no time - that too on a live website!Replace Images on your Website
Inspect CSS
Effortlessly view clean CSS for your website. Avoid wasting your time with any software to edit website content. Instead, go from seeing your live website to editing it in a click with ruttl. Streamline the accessibility issues, redlines and other technical essentials by inspecting CSS with its ease.Start Inspecting
Add your team
Invite your team members to collaborate on live projects and meet deadlines. Easily notify them about all the changes that you are planning to make on a live project - simply tag them using website comments and give them real-time updates.Add Team Members
Review mobile web
Check and keep your website updated across devices. Quickly switch between desktop and mobile view to make changes as needed. Never miss any details or macro changes. Make your website mobile and web friendly through quick reviews on ruttl.Start Reviewing
Record every version on website
Revisit all the website versions you were working on by recording them. Explore all the changes you have made through the save option. Never miss any updates that were made by your teams. Navigate all the versions in no time and easily collaborate to optimize your website.Create Website Versions
Show all activities
From the Activities panel, check all your website edits, content changes and comments on web pages. This way, your team never loses track of ongoing activities. Anyone from your team could check all the latest activities done on a website project. Your development team could easily navigate those suggestions and use them for the final codes to create pixel perfect designs.Check the Activities Panel
8000+ teams and freelancers use ruttl daily as their website feedback tool
ruttl solves a lot of usecases
UI/UX Designer — Get your designs coded pixel perfectly
As a designer, it’s really important that your design and code match perfectly. ruttl allows you to edit the staging link so you can share the exact values with the developers to create pixel perfect designs.Start Free Trial
Developers — Reduce coordination time by collecting exact CSS values
As a developer, you get exact values of the changes needed to be done on the webpage. These changes can be found under the Activity Tab. You can just copy and paste the same on your main sourceStart Free Trial
Content Writers — Visualize how the content looks on the website
As a content writer, you no longer have to use word documents in order to send website copy. Write the content directly on the live website and visualize how it looks with the design. Word limits are a problem no longer!Start Free Trial
Agencies — Work efficiently on multiple project and never miss a deadline
Agencies can work on multiple web projects seamlessly and invite clients to review and provide feedback. This saves a lot of time and money by reducing the coordination hours between developers and designers.Start Free Trial
Product teams — Boost intra-team and inter-team collaboration to release new products, features, and more
Not just websites, ruttl also allows you to test internal tools, admin panels, and all types of web apps. Developers and designers can collaborate effectively to get to perfect results.Start Free Trial
Marketing teams — Reduce dependency on designers and developers; edit websites without coding knowledge
Try on different banners on your website or change the content as you need without depending on designers and developers.Start Free Trial
Sales teams — Create custom sales experiences to increase sales and offer a personal touch to your customers
Quickly change text, images, styling and bring your visions to life. ruttl enables the sales team to customise demos before each meeting, which increases the bottom line conversion rateStart Free Trial
Project managers — Manage multiple web design projects easily with a bird’s eye view of every single activity
With ruttl, project managers can clearly see the progress on a project. All comments and suggestions are in a single spot to guide changes, resolve pain points, and ensure that the project is moving forward at the right pace.Start Free Trial
Check the competitive advantages of ruttl here.
Leave comments on live websites
Give quick feedback to your team through real-time comments. Keep everyone in the content, design and development teams on the same page. Comment on web pages to share detailed inputs. You could also pin comments on live pixels, give specific creative direction and make work easy for your colleagues.Comment on Live Website