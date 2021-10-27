Major Mistakes To Avoid While Managing Any Web Design Project!

Web designing has come a long way from serving static HTML pages to having completely dynamic and innovative websites. With rapid evolution and adding of different elements to the websites, there comes the possibility of making quite a few errors.

5 Common Mistakes while working on web projects

To save you from the trouble of having to deal with those mistakes in the later stages of a web project, Ruttl brings to you five common mistakes you need to avoid while managing a web project.

Moving on to coding before finalizing the design

Coding takes a whole lot of effort and time when it comes to working on a web project. Even a minor adjustment at the later stage will take up a lot of time shuffling and rewriting the code. Instead, conceptualize the design first. What will the icons look like? What will they do? How will the visitor be redirected to the login page? What kind of font, color and schematics would be the most ideal? These are some points that you need to plan beforehand.

Once you have a website layout ready, share that image with your client. The client can then have an idea of what the final website design would look like. Factor in the changes they suggest and then move on to the coding bit. This will not only make your entire process efficient, it would help you quickly push the website online as well.

Not having a proper feedback process

The feedback process is an ongoing one when it comes to working on a web project. There would be suggestions popping up from both the client’s end and your team’s end before development and post development of the website. It’s important as a team to have a proper feedback process where no pointers are missed out on and everything gets worked on and resolved smoothly.

A checklist can be made for your team where important aspects and how-tos are given for aspects like navigation, content, fonts, whitespace, alignment and CTAs. Instead of having multiple tools with scattered feedback, stick to one tool where the client and your team can have a look at the website and suggest everything in one place. This ensures you don’t deploy a website that has missed out on some important content or features.

Not giving precise contextual feedback

“Can you jazz it up a bit?” “Can you make the font in the headings a little bigger?” “Can you work on using better colors?”

This is the kind of feedback that can leave your team hanging. While jazzing it up may mean making the content a little bolder and bigger for you, it may mean using bright colors for me. Same is the case for the rest of the feedback comments. How much should the font size be increased? What do better colors mean? By giving precise contextual feedback, you not only make everyone on the team’s work easy, you make sure you get the results you wanted.

For example, instead of saying, “Move the logo to the left,” give precise value, “Move the logo to the left by 25 pixels.” Educate your team when it comes to giving precise feedback. This will eliminate so much of time waste, confusion and errors at the later stages.

Not having a collaboration tool

How many times has someone on your team forgot to work on a suggestion? Or maybe they were caught up in other things and the task got delayed? It happens quite a many times, doesn’t it? A collaboration tool like Slack or Trello can help you in this regard. Not only does it help inculcate accountability, it’s a great way to keep track of your project and timelines.

You can even store your design and development related resources in the tool and have one single tool to manage all the different files, images and links so everything is in handy when a person needs it.

Not going for responsive/quality testing

Globally, 68.1% of all website visits in 2020 came from mobile devices. A reason why a website with responsive design has become a necessity now: a design that works well on desktops, tablets, and mobile screens. The basics of responsive testing involve displaying and aligning the content consistently, rendering if the text is legible through different platforms, resizing images if needed, checking for navigation, scaling/resizing content based on portrait or landscape orientations in mobile device, and so on.

A responsive web design is also now an important ranking factor which makes it all the more crucial to go for responsive testing before the website going live.

How can ruttl help you manage a web project effectively?

Ruttl is a website feedback tool that helps you streamline your feedback process and makes collaboration easier. Here’s all that you can do with Ruttl:

Leave comments on live websites with precise pixel values, colors, font, alignment and other such specific creative direction.

Tag your teammates on comments and get these comments resolved by marking them done once the task is completed.

Get your clients to leave text and even video comments by sending them a shareability link so that they don’t have to face the hassle of signing up and logging in every time they need to suggest something.

Upload the images of your design and let your team share their feedback through comments on images.

Invite your team to collaborate on projects and give them real-time updates by simply tagging them in comments.

Conduct responsive testing easily by switching between desktop and mobile view and making changes if required.

Integrations with Slack and Trello for efficient workflow management

Record every version of your website so you can always come back to the previous versions to see the relevant updates.

To make managing web projects easier and developing great websites for your clients and your business, sign up to Ruttl now.