While adding a version, you will now get the option to copy all unresolved comments to the new version.

Simply click on 'Add version' and you will receive a popup 'There are {X} unresolved comments on this version'. Clicking on the 'Copy Comments' button will copy these unresolved comments into the new version. You can always skip this functionality too.

Please do note that these comments will be pulled to your latest version as floating comments, which won't be pinned to any elements.