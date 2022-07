ruttl has got a big announcement for everyone! 📢

To deliver the smoothest experience possible while reviewing websites, we want to further understands your needs as a enthusiastic user! ✨

That's why we've created a new "ruttl slack community'" where you can join hands with other users to share new feature ideas and your reviews to help us improve the experience. ⭐

We're eager to see you on the other side so make sure to join the community by visiting this link! 🔗