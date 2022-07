We’ve introduced one more keyboard shortcut - Switching between comment and edit mode.

To do so, you can simply press Ctrl / Cmd + ‘ to switch to Edit mode, and Ctrl / Cmd + ; to switch to Comment mode.

You can also check out other keyboard shortcuts to make your access around ruttl easier and quicker.

Just go to Need Help (question icon on top right) and click on ‘Keyboard Shortcuts’ in this dropdown to access all of them.