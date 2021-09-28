Introducing edit pins in ruttl!

Lately, our team had been observing and carefully studying the behavior of the comments section inside ruttl. We noticed that there was a slight level of mismatch that was happening between the comments and the edits.

It seemed that the edits made on any webpages were not clearly visible on ruttl projects and were difficult to match up on the activity panel. So, our team began cooking up new solutions to make the user experience even better.

Now, we are introducing “Edit pins” onto the screen and we’ve also numbered them to match with the behavior in the comments. Furthermore, to ensure that there will be no confusion, comment and edit pins will now have fully separate colors!