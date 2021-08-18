Avoid Paralysis By Analysis With This Powerful Mindset Tip!

I've been meaning to talk about this topic for a long time now, thanks to a small story that I've shared down below. So let me ask you, have you got these thoughts like - Should I release my product next week? Do I need to make my website better? Will people like this feature or hate it? Maybe I should research more before taking this decision?

As a founder, I'm sure some variation of these might have popped in your head. Trust me, I'm running a design agency alongside building two products and this still happens to me too!

But I've always been a big enthusiast of execution and speed. In my opinion, instead of pondering too much over analyzing and contemplating, I would rather create a whacky version of something, push it live, see how people react and accordingly optimize. I'm not saying that you shouldn't do research. You obviously should do it, it's crucial. But I just don't like getting into the "paralysis by analysis" mode.

Let me give you a small example of how this topic sparked in my mind today. About 2 months ago, I was on indie hackers trying to interact with couple of the posts in a group and I came across an interesting tool. Although I can't remember the name of it, the product website was minimal. Seriously, like on point copy with enough material to convince potential users. No fancy designs, nothing. Just the essential idea itself, because it was still in beta.

That's when I noticed that their FAQ page was built on Notion! Even though I love web designing, the whole idea of how simple their website was got me thinking how execution is super important.

They could've spent hours into getting the best looking website but having the approach of making a notion page which is enough to get the initial job done was fantastic! I was extremely impressed and that's how this topic sparked in my head.

So my advice to you is - Create something and don't worry about how it will perform. Just ship it out and keep testing. You don't need a perfect-perfect product. You can keep optimizing along the way with the feedback you receive. The whole point should be to focus on execution more.