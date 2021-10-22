Product Updates

Numbered The Comments And Edits Inside Activity Panel

All your comments and edits are now numbered as per their respective pin on the Activity Panel.

Published on October 22nd, 2021

Siddhita Upare
Co-founder, ruttl

If you’ve used ruttl the past, you must have noticed that the numbers inside any comment circle and edit pins were only visible on the main screen while reviewing a webpage, image or a PDF. We noticed that this was making it a bit uneasy to correlate which comment on the screen matches the one on the Activity Panel.

That’s why, we’ve now pushed out a new update to make it easier for you to track those comments and edits. All your comments and edits are now numbered as per their respective pin on the Activity Panel. This makes it easier to view the corresponding pin's location while reviewing your webpage.

This way, we hope that the experience of using ruttl will be nicer and much more intuitive for ruttl users!

