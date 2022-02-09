Why You Need An SSL Certificate For Your Website?

Whether you are a design agency owner or a freelancer, either way, in 2022, we are sure you would have a website. If you have one then we bet you would have heard about the SSL certificate. Yet, as the Google searches for SSL keep increasing, there are still many doubts about SSL certificates. Today, let's decode everything about it then?

Introducing SSL Certificate

Popularly known as Secure Sockets Layer, SSL is basically a security blanket. It protects the path of data between your browser and a web server. With SSL in place, hackers would not be able to steal any data from your site. Even search engines will trust your website more if you have installed an SSL certificate.

A website with an SSL certificate has a "padlock" and "https" besides its URL.

Why You Must Get an SSL Certificate for Your Website?

There are dozens of benefits of an SSL certificate. To quickly help you, listing down some of the top reasons that are on our mind:

Better Search Rankings

All the websites that line up on the top of Google Search results have an SSL certificate. So, your website will definitely get a great ranking if you have it.

Customers will Trust You

Every business owner wants to appear trustworthy to their clients. Your clients could share critical contact information or even credit card details, if you have an SSL certificate then they would feel secure to share it.

Increases Your Credibility

SSL certificate has become a necessary integration for quite a few years now. Websites that do not have them will not stand the test of time. You need it to make your website look genuine.

By now you know how important it is to get an SSL certificate for your website. In case you are dodging to not have one then trust us, now is the right time to get it to accelerate your web business!