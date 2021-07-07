Tip Of The Week To Improve Your SaaS Product!

Who has faced the situation where you are getting customer sign ups but they are just not using your product? (or if they are, the activity duration is very low)

If you said yes , I know it's frustrating. Although there are many factors to this, let me share with you what I have learnt from my experience in product design.

You can try to fix this with UX Writing, which includes the textual content your user reads while using your product. It's important to get this right because even if an idea is rock solid, it won't go far if your users aren't able to understand it.

Your main goal with UX writing is to ensure that the user understands your product while using it. So, the text you use inside the interface needs to be oriented towards guiding them throughout this process.

👉 Don't confused this with copywriting, which is mostly used for marketing and selling. UX writing is geared more towards user experience and product usability to make your users feel more comfortable in your ecosystem.

Pro Tips To Use Right Away

1. Make everything concise - *Use as little word as possible while conveying what you want in the process effectively.

2. Stick to actual numbers - Instead of saying "two", say "2".

3. Reduce Jargon - *Avoid complex words when possible because not every user might know it's meaning. Stick to plain words.

4. Have consistency - Ensure that you are using similar textual pattern and voice throughout the entire product page and interface.

5. 3 Line Rule - Never cross a sentence to more than 3 lines. If it does, compress it otherwise users might lose focus while reading it.

That's the tip of the week from Ruttl! Do let us know if you find them useful!