Important Hiring Tips For SaaS Founders

I'm specially sharing my hiring experiences for those of you who are in the process of scaling your product growth and now trying to get more people on your team. But in case you are side hustling / working solo, you might still find all these ideas as a helpful reference in the future! ✅

So, hiring might look easy on the outside because you just gotta pick one person for the job from hundreds of people. But I can assure you that it's exactly opposite. ❌

I've had fair share of experience in this while scaling my agency and ruttl team to 20 employees. So, I thought of writing down three important tips that you can use while hiring as a SaaS founder. ✍

1. Choose passion over degrees

I've seen this time and again that there is a vast majority of people who didn't go to super good schools but they are highly talented and skilled at their craft because they have burning passion to grow. Learn how to identify such people and hiring them as soon as possible!

2. Do you really need someone or are you looking for quick fix?

Nothing is worse than finding that out that you need a social media writer only because you wanted to test out social media marketing 🤐. Hire only once you know that things are going out of hand and now you need a new member for certain things OR you absolutely want to crush it over long term then get specialists on your team who can do better job than you would!

3. On-boarding is a make or break step

Yep, it's highly important to optimize this step otherwise you might find yourself simply helping new people understand how things work with your startup. A good way to do this is to create a scalable system such as making few videos that explain them stuff or a guideline document that can be used again to make onboarding easy for future team members.