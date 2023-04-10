5 Best Website Builders: Choosing the Right Website Builder for 2023

Building a website is the first thing you want to do if you want to expand your business. You can expand your reach, manage your business and cut down on costs because you can manage all transactions and customers online. If you’re selling a product, you cut down on the cost of the physical space required to sell.

However, setting up your own website can be challenging. Hiring people is expensive and you might not even know what you want from it. Lucky for you, you can set up and launch your website all by yourself. You can learn along the way and optimize your website as per your needs.

Keep in mind that your website needs to be aesthetically pleasing. You’re competing with several other websites so creating a website that visitors will remember is essential.

Here are the five best website builders for 2023 and their important features.

According to WebBuildersGuide, Wix is one of the best free website builders available on the market. Let's find out why?

If you can afford a developer or don’t want to do all the work yourself, Wix offers over 100 professionals to help you out. You can get help in website design, promotion, site updates, analytics, and graphic design. If not, you can also use the in-built tools to figure out the process all by yourself.

Features:

Communication with customers has never been easier. You can chat with site visitors and clients can book appointments with you from the website itself.

Mark event dates, sell tickets and check who is RSVPing.

You can connect your Instagram feed and display the pictures and videos and redirect people to your page.

It’s a great choice if you’re in the food industry. Display your menu and customers can place orders and arrange for pick-up and delivery. It also allows online reservations.

Form a community for your site members and generate brand loyalty. You can start forum discussion and connect the customers to one another.

Create a website for your business and grow exponentially.

Weebly is the best website builder if your aim is to grow. You can not only optimize the website as you grow but the website builder also facilitates growth.

Features:

Are you a novice? Fret not. Avail the planning tools to receive step-by-step guidance on how to build your website.

The e-commerce tools like order management, shipping and payment lets you sell conveniently.

The integrated marketing tools like targeted Facebook ads and automated email ads help you find and expand your customer base.

You also get a sense of community as Weebly frequently organizes in-person events that let you interact with like-minded individuals, network and grow.

You can also go to their blog to get inspired and get tips on your business and website strategy.

With the help of Squarespace, you can create your own website with an excellent design in mere minutes. It has pre-existing templates that you can use, and the product management system lets you keep track of prices and stock.

Features:

Use professional portfolio designs. You can present your work to your clients with the help of customizable galleries. Share these files privately by using the password protect feature.

Learn about the source of your traffic so that you can target potential customers effectively. With Squarespace’s website analytics you can see how visitors are navigating through your site, where they’re coming from, and what keywords they’re using.

Go to the Squarespace blog to learn about what is trending and how new entrepreneurs are securing their place in the market.

Go to the forum and introduce your business. Learn about coding and customizations and get tips on how to get started.

Join free webinars to learn the basics and refine your skills.

Did you know that 42% of the web runs on WordPress. There are various plugins available online that make pretty much any form of business possible on WordPress. You can even create your own plugins, go to external ones to create diverse pages. With WordPress, the opportunities are endless.

Features:

You don’t need any coding. The intuitive drag and drop builder, lets you make your own website just with the mouse.

No matter what you want to do with your website, there is a plug in. This means you can grow rapidly.

Built-in SEO tools and website analytics lets you track your audience and manage them at the tip of your fingers.

Don’t miss out on any updates. Install the application on your phone and keep in touch with your business in real time.

Find a domain that is suited to your business. You can also replace the domain later.

SITE123 is the easiest website builder software on the web. Be it a fashion apparel store or an online platform to sell arts and books, SITE123 is equipped to handle all your needs.

You can also start a blog and get a free domain name for a year on the purchase of an annual plan.

Features:

Your website will be automatically responsive on desktop, tablets and smartphones.

You get free web hosting with excellent speed and security.

You can have a one page or a multiple page website.

Grow internationally. SITE123 lets you create multi-language websites in a few clicks.

Choose from a variety of free fonts to give your website the look you desire.

Are you still wondering, ‘what is the best website builder?’ Think about which builder is the best for you. The builder that has worked for others may not work for you.

Your choice depends on the aim of your business and your skill set. If you want to grow rapidly, go for WordPress. It lets you use multiple plugins while still maintaining website speed. If you’re a beginner, SITE123 does not have a huge learning curve.

We suggest that before buying any plan, you test the features on these builders and assess what works for you.

Done with building your website? What’s next -

After you create your own website using the aforementioned builders, it's important to test it and get feedback from your team or users. This helps ensure that the website meets the needs of your target audience.

To accomplish this, you can use a website feedback tool like ruttl, which provides a comprehensive suite for all types of visual feedback.

By sharing the project link with your team members, they can review the site and provide their feedback in the form of comments and annotations, allowing you to make necessary changes.

Ready to get started? Sign up today!