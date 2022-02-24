Simplify Website With These 10 Best Website Annotation Tools

Whether you are a developer, designer or product manager, working on web design entails a lot of back and forth. You need to send revisions to clients, take their feedback, discuss with your team and so and so forth. All of that can get daunting. Not to mention how you can lose track of changes, feedback and communication over email trails. Website annotating tools make these processes simpler for you.

These tools let you seamlessly collaborate and consolidate all the feedback that you keep receiving for your web projects. Apart from designers, developers, website annotation tools also let you easily work with clients, their project managers, quality analysts. That's why using a full-fledged website annotation tool is something you must consider as a design agency owner. To make that decision easy for you, here's presenting few of the best website annotation tools that you must check out:

From editing live websites till video commenting, sharing live links with clients till image reviews and more, Ruttl is just perfect website annotation tool for every design agency owner. Its neat and minimal UI make work smooth for designers and developers. Currently, Ruttl offers 10+ features and has been a hit within the designers, developer and agency owners' communities. AppSumo has also appreciated its offerings, so go ahead and sign up on it for your next web project - their free and business plans both have amazing things to offer!

Revnote helps you in annotating web pages directly from the browser. Using this tool you could compare and highlight information on web pages and also categorise them using labels. Their highlighter extension simplify your research process and also clip articles whenever needed. They have paid as well as free plans.

Popular for all the right reasons, Pastel accelerates your project approval process. It offers you many features which include creating tickets for tasks, checking responsiveness of your web project and even pausing feedback whenever needed. Pastel has four plans for everyone ranging from freelancers til agency owners - pick the one that suits your requirements!

Bugherd simplifies web annotation by providing collaboration between various stakeholders. This tool has a chrome extension as well which gives you all the details about the annotations that are added. Using Bugherd your team members could easily check the screenshots for every annotation that is made. Do check out its 14 day free trial and business plans.

Looking for light weight tool for website annotation? Take a look at Hypothesis. Using Hypothesis, you can highlight and even annotate selected elements. You can also use its feature called bookmarklet which lets you check all your annotations whenever you want. It is a free tool supported by an NGO, try it out for its simplicity and ease of use.

Popular as an extension, Diigo consolidates all your web annotations - you can share them, bookmark them. With its free plans you would face some limits on the number of bookmarks. Its business plans offers more features and even provides a consolidated dashboard.

Usersnap can be used as a simple bug tracking and feedback collating tool. It lets you categories all your web annotations into projects as well. From business, enterprise till custom, Usersnap provides sorts your website annotation tools with a range of plans that you simply cannot miss.

Almost like a visual sticky note, PageProofer lets your entire team leave feedback on web projects. It smoothly works on all types of browsers. You can also assign annotations to your team members and create a sense of urgency through their priority feature. Check it out its free trial as well as its paid plans as per project needs.

Used mainly by students, Scrible lets them annotate libraries and simplifies their research related work. From sorting webpages till bookmarking them, Scrible can be used by design professionals as well to collate all their research in one place.

Capture by JIRA lets you sort your annotations and make changes as per your priorities. You can also conduct user testing and review sessions using this tool. It is simple to use and robust in terms of functionality.

There are a variety of website annotation tools available to you. Understand their purpose, features that you are looking for and pick the right one for your design business from the list we just shared - we are sure it will help grow your business.