You Can Now Add Multiple Versions Of Your Website In Ruttl!

This update was specially created by taking into account that many teams frequently work on multiple versions of any website design. As a result, creating new Ruttl project for every version is clearly not the efficient way of doing things! 👀

To make working on new versions easier, we have added the new "Versioning" capabilities to Ruttl. Now users can revisit all the website versions they are working on by recording them. Navigating all the versions is fast and teams can easily collaborate to optimize their website designs.

To pull the latest version of a website, users simply need to click on the ‘Version’ button on the bottom left side of the screen. A dropdown menu will appear, click on the ‘Pull latest version’, and Voila! The latest version of the website will load.

Want to see this feature in action? Check out the tutorial video below!