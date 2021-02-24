Product Updates

You Can Now Add Multiple Versions Of Your Website In Ruttl!

Users can now add multiple versions of their websites inside Ruttl!

Published on February 24th, 2021

Siddhita Upare
Co-founder, ruttl

Follow ruttl on LinkedIn

This update was specially created by taking into account that many teams frequently work on multiple versions of any website design. As a result, creating new Ruttl project for every version is clearly not the efficient way of doing things! 👀

To make working on new versions easier, we have added the new "Versioning" capabilities to Ruttl. Now users can revisit all the website versions they are working on by recording them. Navigating all the versions is fast and teams can easily collaborate to optimize their website designs.

To pull the latest version of a website, users simply need to click on the ‘Version’ button on the bottom left side of the screen. A dropdown menu will appear, click on the ‘Pull latest version’, and Voila! The latest version of the website will load.

Want to see this feature in action? Check out the tutorial video below!

Check Homepage
Get started with ruttl

Similar posts

Top 9 Web Design Blogs That You Must Follow In 2022

Subscribing to web design blogs is the best way to upskill yourself! Discover the top web design blogs that you should be following in 2022!

A Curated List Of The Best Web Design Courses for Beginners

ruttl shares 5 useful courses that offer comprehensive web design information for beginners.

Independent Page Sharing Link

You can now choose to specifically share a page from your ruttl project.

8000+ teams and freelancers use ruttl daily as their website feedback toolpeople img

Get started for free
Try demo

Contact Us