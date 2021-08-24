The Right Way To Select A Website Annotation Tool

Designers, developers and writers are swamped with work, deadlines and continuous feedback inclusions. If you are either of them working at a design corporation or an agency, you would know all about it. To ease your day to day work there, a website annotation tool comes in handy.

From reviewing, commenting on live website, editing, reviewing static images, leaving visual feedback on website project - a good website annotation tool does all of that and then some more for you.

A website annotation tool simplifies collaborations, increases productivity. More importantly, it decreases the feedback gap between clients and designers, developers. Whether you are a designer, developer or writer, you would start liking the efficacy of a website annotation tool over scribbled notes to take feedback. After all, website designing needs systematic workflows, processes to be in place. With the right website annotation tool, you would not only simplify your work but also meet deadlines and make your clients happy with your deliverables. So, how do we go about selecting the right one? Let's explore!

With so many website commenting tools, visual feedback tools available, picking the right one can feel a bit overwhelming. We have broken down its selection process into these easy steps. Take a look:

Make a Note of Your Requirements

Before you select a website design feedback tool, make a list of everything you would want it to offer! Do you want it to have features like - comment on live website, review live website, leave feedback on live website? Note that down. Many annotation tools do not offer features like replace image on live website. So, before you finalize your website annotation tool, compare your checklist with as many visual feedback tools as possible.

Through this step, you would know which is that perfect website annotation tool for you.

Once you finalize the tool, you would have filled your design armour to make your clients and even your team happy!

Gauge the Technical Skills of Your Clients

You might just have to change your processes, approach according to the clients with whom you are working. To etch out the same, you need to first figure out whether your clients would send over complete, precise feedback.

Clients who have worked with tech teams understand that precision matters for web design projects. They would usually send detailed feedback for your team to work upon and iterate.

However, you might also work with clients who are not completely tech savvy and might just share generic feedback. This could lead to confusion, developers failing to figure out which bugs need to be fixed, designers overwhelmed by constant back and forth. With a seamless website annotation tool like Ruttl, it could be fixed. Share a simple shareability project link with your clients and they could comment on live website, check the progress and you could compile all their feedback in one go. No mess of emails, calls or texts!

Choose Your Communication Channel

Communication is key for project success and even otherwise as it helps in understanding the expectations of clients. While choosing the website annotation tool, try to fix the way you want to communicate. Would you constantly want to email, call or text them? Each of these channels can further expand the feedback gap.

Using Ruttl you could communicate with them over the live web project through comments. You could tag them for updates and make project management easier for them and even your team.

By doing so, you would not have to constantly check emails, texts or frantically call them. All their feedback and comments would be in one place with Ruttl.

Finalize the Feedback Process

Fixing a feedback workflow is necessary to keep the clients on the same page. You could choose emails to do back and forth for feedback. For many designers, developers, project managers email trails get cumbersome to navigate. For instance, if a client wants some pixel, image change to be done and forgot to send a new email for it then you might take hours to find that email alone. If you have been in that situation you would not want to be there again, right? So, pick a website annotation tool that could ease the feedback process for you. You could directly share live web project link with clients then.

In a nutshell, with the right website annotation tool, you would be able to simplify a lot of the complex web designing process. Your teams and clients will love working with you over a reliable website annotation tool as well.

As you kickstart the process for selecting just the right one, don’t get overwhelmed. Keep it simple by noting down these benchmarks for it:

Which features are you looking for?

What would be your communication channel?

How technically skilled are your clients?

How do you want your feedback process to be?

Once you figure these out, finding that perfect website annotation tool would be cake walk. Check out Ruttl to know more about the same!