The Most Requested Feature- CNAME Is Here!

The most requested feature on ruttl is here - CNAME! 🤩 And we're all going happy-crazy like:

Here's how you can activate it on your account:

If you have the Team plan in your account, go to the Team section on the main dashboard.

Under the field of Custom domain, please enter your preferred domain.

Visit your domain registrar and create a CNAME DNS record pointing to cname.ruttl.com. This may take upto 15 minutes to be fully functional, depending on your TTL.

Once your CNAME is activated, visit your custom domain.

To watch this feature in action, checkout the youtube video below!