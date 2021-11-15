The Most Requested Feature- CNAME Is Here!

The most requested feature on ruttl is here - CNAME! 🤩 And we're all going happy-crazy like:
Here's how you can activate it on your account:
- If you have the Team plan in your account, go to the Team section on the main dashboard.
- Under the field of Custom domain, please enter your preferred domain.
- Visit your domain registrar and create a CNAME DNS record pointing to cname.ruttl.com. This may take upto 15 minutes to be fully functional, depending on your TTL.
- Once your CNAME is activated, visit your custom domain.
To watch this feature in action, checkout the youtube video below!