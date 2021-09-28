Product Updates

Say Hello To The New Activities Panel!

Our activities panel has a brand new and fresh look!

Published on September 28th, 2021

Harsh Vijay
Co-founder, ruttl

Follow ruttl on LinkedIn

Our activities panel has a fresh new look! 💁‍♀️

new activity panel

The comments menu has been revamped, and your edit mode suggestions are shown in a new way.

You can now choose to:

  • Disable ‘scroll page on hover’ to easily go through comments
  • See the comments in a chronologically ascending or descending manner
  • See unresolved comments or edits by clicking on ‘Show unresolved’ button, or
  • Only see the comments that are assigned to you

Additionally, shareable links will now show the meta images of the webpage from which it is shared 🖼️. These changes are aimed to make your experience a lot more intuitive.

Want to see the new ruttl activity panel in action? Check out the video below!

Check Homepage
Get started with ruttl

Similar posts

Top 9 Web Design Blogs That You Must Follow In 2022

Subscribing to web design blogs is the best way to upskill yourself! Discover the top web design blogs that you should be following in 2022!

A Curated List Of The Best Web Design Courses for Beginners

ruttl shares 5 useful courses that offer comprehensive web design information for beginners.

Independent Page Sharing Link

You can now choose to specifically share a page from your ruttl project.

8000+ teams and freelancers use ruttl daily as their website feedback toolpeople img

Get started for free
Try demo

Contact Us