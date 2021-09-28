Say Hello To The New Activities Panel!

Our activities panel has a fresh new look! 💁‍♀️

The comments menu has been revamped, and your edit mode suggestions are shown in a new way.

You can now choose to:

Disable ‘scroll page on hover’ to easily go through comments

See the comments in a chronologically ascending or descending manner

See unresolved comments or edits by clicking on ‘Show unresolved’ button, or

Only see the comments that are assigned to you

Additionally, shareable links will now show the meta images of the webpage from which it is shared 🖼️. These changes are aimed to make your experience a lot more intuitive.

Want to see the new ruttl activity panel in action? Check out the video below!