Say Hello To The New Activities Panel!

Our activities panel has a fresh new look! 💁♀️
The comments menu has been revamped, and your edit mode suggestions are shown in a new way.
You can now choose to:
- Disable ‘scroll page on hover’ to easily go through comments
- See the comments in a chronologically ascending or descending manner
- See unresolved comments or edits by clicking on ‘Show unresolved’ button, or
- Only see the comments that are assigned to you
Additionally, shareable links will now show the meta images of the webpage from which it is shared 🖼️. These changes are aimed to make your experience a lot more intuitive.
Want to see the new ruttl activity panel in action? Check out the video below!