5 Tips To Boost Website Audience Engagement

You spend bucks on creating compelling google advertisements and social media posts that compel people to visit your website. Your website traffic shoots up and you start dancing in your mind, thinking to yourself “My job is done here.” But is it really done?

Are these visitors purchasing your product or service? Are they subscribing to your newsletter or clicking on your call to actions? Are they spending more time on your website, viewing different pages instead of leaving?

If the answer to these questions is “No”, then this rise in traffic isn’t leading to conversions be it in terms of sales or brand loyalty. Not to worry. Ruttl has in store for you 5 quickly actionable website design tips that will help you boost the overall udience engagement on your website.

1. Focus on site layout and navigation

What if the chapters in your book are all haywire? Or the epilogue is in the middle of the book instead of at the end? Would you enjoy reading such a book? Most probably, no. You might even consider ditching that author’s books for a lifetime.

That would be the same case if your website doesn’t have a proper layout and navigation. Instead of having too much, stick to a simple layout. Use plenty of visual white space and keep your menu center stage so that it’s easy enough for everyone to figure out.

Another golden rule is to have a clear navigation. If your visitors aren’t able to find the information they need in two or three clicks and if your website is too difficult to navigate, the engagement would drop down. You may be better off with a good navigation menu and navigation that stays with you upon scrolling.

2. Create engaging content and show related resources

Having a blog is a great way to boost your website audience engagement. Small businesses can especially benefit a lot from this strategy. According to a study, small businesses that have blogs get 126% more leads than those who do not.

If you have just bought a product online, wouldn’t you be happy to learn different ways to use it and achieve success? That’s the power of having a blog and creating meaningful content. People will keep coming on to your site if they have a question or want to learn something new about your niche. Displaying related resources will also encourage the visitors to stay on your website for a longer time and increase pageviews.

3. Add a prominent search box

Have you ever come across a great product or a great article and remembered the website’s name so you can visit it again after some time? Later, when you go to that website, you scroll and scroll but just can’t find the thing you were looking for.

Most visitors come to your website to find something specific. When they have no means to find it, they’ll not only leave your site but they may never want to come back again. The best way to resolve this is by having a prominent search box on your site.

4. Conduct user testing

Your website may be perfect according to you. But are the users finding it easy to search the information they need? Is their attention going to the elements or features your website is supposed to be highlighting?

The best way to find the answers to these questions is by conducting user testing. Invite some users to review your website and find out the different ways you can boost website audience engagement. This doesn’t need to be a complex process. You can use Ruttl to simplify leaving comments on the live website itself.

5. Use different content types

Gone are the days when only written content worked. Video marketing, gifs, and podcast marketing are all the rage these days. A great example of this is the Dollar Shave Club that managed to bring in 12,000 orders in just 2 days with the help of video marketing. By making use of different content types, you can boost your website traffic and engagement.

Let’s take an example. Suppose, you created a short article on “5 ways to increase your email marketing success.” You can create an infographic for the same for your Instagram, a carousel post for LinkedIn and a detailed ebook on the same. With a single piece of content, you can increase both your traffic and engagement.

