From the founder

Hey there! 👋

I’m Siddhita, Co-Founder of Ruttl and we are super excited to share our Privilege Plans with you! ✨

Ever worked on a web design project where everything was smooth until it was time to collect the client feedback? The conversation shifted to long email threads and that’s where the issue started.

Nobody likes long emails threads + there’s a risk of wasting your hard work just because you got the feedback too late into the design process. Feels like collecting feedback is much harder than actually working on the project, right? Well, say goodbye to this issue and say hello to Ruttl!

Why was Ruttl built? 🤔

The traditional way of collecting design feedback right now is taking screenshots, pasting them on word files or on emails and sharing the feedback. It gets even worse when there are multiple people working on the same project.

A few years back, my co-founder and I faced this same issue when we started running our own design agency. We found it extremely difficult to collaborate with developers and other project stakeholders. This method caused delays in project launch and required lot of catch ups with the clients before finalizing on any design. 😵

It was time for someone to step up and solve this annoying issue. That’s why we decided to help out the design community by creating Ruttl. ⚡

What is Ruttl? ⚡

Ruttl is a visual feedback and collaboration tool that allows you to invite clients and teammates to leave useful comments and make changes directly on live websites. ✅

It solves the time-consuming, clunky design review process with a host of features. And the best part? Almost anyone in the creative industry like design teams and freelance web designers and developers.can use ruttl! 🎨

What can you do with Ruttl? 🤔

Using Ruttl is a modern and significantly much more productive way of working on design projects. It’s packed with powerful features that allow you to:

🔹 Leave comments on websites to share your feedback

🔹 Edit design elements right away without touching the code

🔹 Integrate with work tools like Slack and Trello

🔹 Record video comments for faster feedback sharing

🔹 Replace images on websites

🔹 Review static design images

🔹 Share projects with clients in the easiest way possible

And many more such features are waiting for you to discover them! ⭐

Over 11000+ happy users across multiple countries already love us and have found it super useful! So, make your work life easier by switching to the future of the design review process with Ruttl today!

Cheers!

Siddhita ❤️