More than 15,000 creators and businesses across the world trust ruttl with their digital projects

install snippet icon

Add Plugin

Install the code snippet on your website and ruttl will sit over your website as a pill.

adding tickets icon

Report Bugs

Activate the pill and start reporting bugs directly on the website. It's like commenting on Figma but on live product.

manage with workflow icon

Track Progress

These comments will be added as tickets on the ruttl dashboard. You can prioritise, assign and set dates similar to Jira.

report-bug

Report issues fast

Report contextual bugs as comments directly on your product. These appear as tickets on the ruttl dashboard.

track-progress

Solve them faster with workflow

Capture, assign, prioritize, and resolve bugs seamlessly and collaboratively. Instead of workflow, you can also integrate ruttl with tools like Jira, Trello, asana and many more.

collab-with-teams

Save time and work smarter with your team

Each member of your team will get notified about these bugs and you can then assign tasks, set deadlines and prfioritize them as per the need. Jira with fewer steps.

report-bug

Report bugs directly on App

Collect bugs directly on your mobile app in the form of comments so you do not lose the context. The comments will get added in form of tickets to your dashboard.

integrate with needed tools

Integrated with needed tools

Receive notifications for new tickets through your preferred tools such as Slack, Trello, Asana, ClickUp, Jira or Zapier.

Packed with features for your most productive team work yet

Leave text and video comments for more context

Give feedback through textual comments or screen records.

Get precise console and network logsComing Soon

Keep it all clear by seeing the exact viewport dimensions of your bug-reporter.

Assign tickets and set deadlines

Assign precise bug tickets to your developers along with deadlines.

Chat live with your team

Share attachments, reference URLs or bug encounters via real-time chat with your project members..

Stay up to date with notifications

Get instant emails and notifications for bugs reported within your project.

Works on all browsers and on mobile

Leave comments directly on live websites, make real-time edits to give precise feedbacks to developers.

Customers love ruttl for a reason 

ruttl is miles ahead in terms of features, ease of use, speed, and product innovation! It’s my go-to for collecting client feedback.

Joe Fletcher

Joe Fletcher

Founder of Fletcher Digital

5 star icons in a row
Afton Negrea

Afton Negrea

Digital Business Strategist, Aftonnegrea.com

5 star icons in a row

ruttl cut down my meetings with front-end devs, to explain to them all the issues on the website and made it simple to make changes as well as keep track of them. 10/10!

Amit Arora

Amit Arora

UI/UX Designer at MikeLegal

5 star icons in a row
John Bendever Jr

John Bendever Jr

Creative Director at Local Marketing Pros

5 star icons in a row

Our team loved ruttl so much that we’re extending the license for a year beyond the event, to test it with other programs!

Joshua Shepherd

Joshua Shepherd

Sr. Marketing Manager at Atlassian

5 star icons in a row
Dan Peres

Dan Peres

Founder of Ceran Technologies

5 star icons in a row

I’m able to make edits to the code directly from the platform- it speeds up your projects by allowing clients to review real time, and note changes. If you’re a web designer or developer, it will definitely speed up your work.

Kanesha Harper

Kanesha Harper

Founder at The Arch Effect

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

It is an essential tool for any web agency- clients can just comment and get an idea of the rendering even before the work is done!

Ludovic Clain

Ludovic Clain

Founder of PrakSite

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

ruttl has been a blessing because it simplified our feedback process, no long emails just to figure out what clients are trying to talk about!

Laurence Anthony

Laurence Anthony

Director of Pixallus

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

Life-changer- it saves me so much time! Clients don't need to login to leave feedback. Do yourself a favor and get the tool. It will basically pay for itself with just one client!

Felix Thompson

Felix Thompson

Creator at Talentiz

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

Powerful, easy, precious. Some small issues for me, but globally more than good! It will probably become a daily tool for me.

Francois Jung

Francois Jung

Director at synAct

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

I now spend less time trying to understand all the changes my clients want, passing on those comments and it’s super easy for my clients to share visual feedback.

Francisco Oliden

Francisco Oliden

Client Relationship manager at Agencia Eremo

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

If you know Project Huddle, you shouldn’t let it go! ruttl is fast at collecting, managing, and previewing design feedback on live websites. This is a gem, I really love it.

Christiano Hans

Christiano Hans

Founder at Hans Republic

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

I really liked ruttl, easy to use, and I will be using it in the future, either for further developing the page or for other projects. Great product!

Eric Halada

Eric Halada

Founder at Eric Halada

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a bug tracking tool?

A bug tracking tool helps you to highlight bugs like broken images, wrong or non-working CTAs or hyperlinks while scrolling through the website.
