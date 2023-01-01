Simply create a PDF project, upload the PDF/image inside the project & start adding comments. You can share the project link with external members to collect their comments without the need to sign-up.

How do I review PDF/images on my dashboard?

Absolutely, you simply need to add them as collaborators in that project, after which, these collaborators can add textual & video comments or even reply to comments to facilitate a quicker feedback process.

Can I review my PDF or image with other people?

You can do so by adding attachments to comments, or adding video comments to make your feedback more contextual.

I'm collaborating with other members on a PDF/image. Is it possible to add more reference materials?

If I rework on a PDF/image, how do I review it with the one I created earlier?

With the help of versions, you can upload a reworked/updated file in the latest version, and also check the earlier version of the same file.