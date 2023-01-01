PDF/Image Review is a sub product of Website Feedback Tool

Annotate and markup PDF documents, 10x faster

Get rid of long and exhausting email chains. Upload any PDF, leave comments and share feedback.

Try it now for free

Review PDF files with your team within minutes

Lottie files logo
squadstack logo
razorpay logo
Adobe logo
Gartner logo
Nintendo logo
Atlassian logo

More than 15,000 creators and businesses across the world trust ruttl with their digital projects

Get started in 10 seconds

flower pot icon

Upload PDF Document

Choose any offline PDF document and upload it into your ruttl project.

security icon

Markup with comments

Click anywhere, type your feedback in the comment box and share your thoughts.

spanner inside mechanical gear icon

Share project link

Share the feedback by inviting your team members or using the guest sharing link.

No more screenshots or clumsy excel sheets to track bugs

report-bug

Add textual comments

Share pixel-pinned contextual feedback directly on static images & PDFs.

track-progress

Tag your team members

Collaborate with your colleagues and assign them deadlines, tasks on the go.

collab-with-teams

Add video comments

Collaborate with your colleagues and assign them deadlines, tasks on the go.

Packed with features for your most productive team work yet

Chat live with your team

Share attachments, or reference URLs via real-time chat with your project members.

Stay up to date with notifications

Get instant emails and notifications for all comments added within your project.

Integrated with needed tools

Receive notifications for new comments through your preferred tools such as Slack, Trello, Asana, ClickUp, Jira or Zapier.

Guest commenting

Share the project with your clients & get comments from them - all without them needing to sign-up!

Add Versions

Add multiple versions for your files & access them anytime later - including all comments!

Assign & resolve comments

Assign comments to other project collaborators, discuss & organise your feedback in comment threads.

Start reviewing your PDF files right away!!

Customers love ruttl for a reason 

ruttl is miles ahead in terms of features, ease of use, speed, and product innovation! It’s my go-to for collecting client feedback.

Joe Fletcher

Joe Fletcher

Founder of Fletcher Digital

5 star icons in a row
Afton Negrea

Afton Negrea

Digital Business Strategist, Aftonnegrea.com

5 star icons in a row

ruttl cut down my meetings with front-end devs, to explain to them all the issues on the website and made it simple to make changes as well as keep track of them. 10/10!

Amit Arora

Amit Arora

UI/UX Designer at MikeLegal

5 star icons in a row
John Bendever Jr

John Bendever Jr

Creative Director at Local Marketing Pros

5 star icons in a row

Our team loved ruttl so much that we’re extending the license for a year beyond the event, to test it with other programs!

Joshua Shepherd

Joshua Shepherd

Sr. Marketing Manager at Atlassian

5 star icons in a row
Dan Peres

Dan Peres

Founder of Ceran Technologies

5 star icons in a row

I’m able to make edits to the code directly from the platform- it speeds up your projects by allowing clients to review real time, and note changes. If you’re a web designer or developer, it will definitely speed up your work.

Kanesha Harper

Kanesha Harper

Founder at The Arch Effect

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

It is an essential tool for any web agency- clients can just comment and get an idea of the rendering even before the work is done!

Ludovic Clain

Ludovic Clain

Founder of PrakSite

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

ruttl has been a blessing because it simplified our feedback process, no long emails just to figure out what clients are trying to talk about!

Laurence Anthony

Laurence Anthony

Director of Pixallus

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

ruttl has been a blessing because it simplified our feedback process, no long emails just to figure out what clients are trying to talk about!

Laurence Anthony

Laurence Anthony

Director of Pixallus

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

Life-changer- it saves me so much time! Clients don't need to login to leave feedback. Do yourself a favor and get the tool. It will basically pay for itself with just one client!

Felix Thompson

Felix Thompson

Creator at Talentiz

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

Powerful, easy, precious. Some small issues for me, but globally more than good! It will probably become a daily tool for me.

Francois Jung

Francois Jung

Director at synAct

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

I now spend less time trying to understand all the changes my clients want, passing on those comments and it’s super easy for my clients to share visual feedback.

Francisco Oliden

Francisco Oliden

Client Relationship manager at Agencia Eremo

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

If you know Project Huddle, you shouldn’t let it go! ruttl is fast at collecting, managing, and previewing design feedback on live websites. This is a gem, I really love it.

Christiano Hans

Christiano Hans

Founder at Hans Republic

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

I really liked ruttl, easy to use, and I will be using it in the future, either for further developing the page or for other projects. Great product!

Eric Halada

Eric Halada

Founder at Eric Halada

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

See why people love us

Capterra

33 reviews:  4.6
Read Reviews

Sourceforge

6 reviews:  4.8
Read Reviews

GetApp

33 reviews:  4.6
Read Reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I review PDF/images on my dashboard?

Simply create a PDF project, upload the PDF/image inside the project & start adding comments. You can share the project link with external members to collect their comments without the need to sign-up.

Contact Us