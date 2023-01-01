Gather customer feedback to build better products

With live chat, visual bug reporting and collection of testimonials, we help you improve your product, boost sales and strengthen customer relationships.

Drive higher activation, growth, and retention

Acquire

Live chat with website visitors and convert them into buyers by understanding what they are looking for or have any doubts.

Engage

Understand the issues faced by customers and solve them in real time. Keep them up to date with the progress.

Retain

Know the feature your customer wants with ruttl's feature request. Share with product team and track the progress.

Make your business stronger with ruttl's customer feedback

Live Chat

Build customer relationships

You can chat live now or reach customers via email if they’re no longer online. Message with confidence based on delivery status.

Report Bugs

Understand if customers are facing any issues

Each member of your team will get notified about these bugs and you can then assign tasks, set deadlines and prfioritize them as per the need. Jira with fewer steps

Feature Request

Know what your customers needs

Build better products by listening to the voice of your customers. All requests can be sent to your product manager who can then check the occurrence of a feature request and discuss its impact internally.

Collect Testimonials

Collect and display customer testimonial with ease

Collect text and video testimonials from your customers with no need for a developer or website hosting.

Make ruttl your own

Customers love ruttl for a reason 

ruttl is miles ahead in terms of features, ease of use, speed, and product innovation! It’s my go-to for collecting client feedback.

Joe Fletcher

Founder of Fletcher Digital

Afton Negrea

Digital Business Strategist, Aftonnegrea.com

ruttl cut down my meetings with front-end devs, to explain to them all the issues on the website and made it simple to make changes as well as keep track of them. 10/10!

Amit Arora

UI/UX Designer at MikeLegal

John Bendever Jr

Creative Director at Local Marketing Pros

Our team loved ruttl so much that we’re extending the license for a year beyond the event, to test it with other programs!

Joshua Shepherd

Sr. Marketing Manager at Atlassian

Dan Peres

Founder of Ceran Technologies

I’m able to make edits to the code directly from the platform- it speeds up your projects by allowing clients to review real time, and note changes. If you’re a web designer or developer, it will definitely speed up your work.

Kanesha Harper

Founder at The Arch Effect

It is an essential tool for any web agency- clients can just comment and get an idea of the rendering even before the work is done!

Ludovic Clain

Founder of PrakSite

ruttl has been a blessing because it simplified our feedback process, no long emails just to figure out what clients are trying to talk about!

Laurence Anthony

Director of Pixallus

Life-changer- it saves me so much time! Clients don't need to login to leave feedback. Do yourself a favor and get the tool. It will basically pay for itself with just one client!

Felix Thompson

Creator at Talentiz

Powerful, easy, precious. Some small issues for me, but globally more than good! It will probably become a daily tool for me.

Francois Jung

Director at synAct

I now spend less time trying to understand all the changes my clients want, passing on those comments and it’s super easy for my clients to share visual feedback.

Francisco Oliden

Client Relationship manager at Agencia Eremo

If you know Project Huddle, you shouldn’t let it go! ruttl is fast at collecting, managing, and previewing design feedback on live websites. This is a gem, I really love it.

Christiano Hans

Founder at Hans Republic

I really liked ruttl, easy to use, and I will be using it in the future, either for further developing the page or for other projects. Great product!

Eric Halada

Founder at Eric Halada

Frequently Asked Questions

How does ruttl’s customer feedback primarily help my support team?

ruttl’s customer feedback helps you collect the following from your site visitors -
  1. Live chat
  2. Issue reporting
  3. Feature requests
  4. Testimonials

Contact Us