ruttl’s customer feedback helps you collect the following from your site visitors -

How does ruttl’s customer feedback primarily help my support team?

Simply copy the ruttl project’s snippet and paste it before the </body> tag on every page of your website. In case of any queries or concerns, please reach out to us at support@ruttl.com

How do I install this on my site?

Yes, simply ask your users to click on ‘Request new feature’ from the live chat widget and follow the simple steps thereon.

Absolutely, just ask them to click on ‘Give a testimonial’ from the live chat widget. Your visitors get options to submit their profile picture, company logo and testimonial content along with a star-rating.

You can definitely check the right-side panel to access user details like browser, OS, browser version, screen resolution, etc.

Can I get my users’ network and console logs?

I want to add white labelling to my plan, is it possible?

Once you upgrade to our Enterprise version, we shall enable the same for you as quickly as possible.