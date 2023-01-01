Choose the Right Plan:
Save 16%
Free
$0/month billed yearly
For individual creators
Standard
$41/month billed yearly
For startups and smaller teams
Pro
$83/month billed yearly
For teams that want unlimited benefits
Loved by 15,000+ Creators & Businesses
Our team has benefited tremendously from using ruttl’s customer feedback tool. It has provided us with valuable insights into the bugs & queries faced by our customers and also helped us gather testimonials inside the same platform - enabling us to improve our overall experience. I highly recommend this tool to any business looking to prioritize customer satisfaction.
More than 15,000 creators and businesses across the world trust ruttl
Allowances
ProjectsManage your product's OR site's customer feedback inside one project.
Free1
Standard2
ProUnlimited
AgentsFrontline support agents who communicate with your users in real-time.
Free2
Standard4
Pro8 (Additional $10/agent)
CollaboratorsCollaborators can see all chats and workflow inside your project.
FreeUnlimited
StandardUnlimited
ProUnlimited
GuestsGuests can add tickets without the need of signing up.
FreeUnlimited
StandardUnlimited
ProUnlimited
Features
Live chatChat with your visitors/users live
Free
Standard
Pro
Collect feature requestsGather feature requests from your users within the chat interface
Free
Standard
Pro
Collect testimonialsGather testimonials from your users within the chat interface
Free
Standard
Pro
Report IssuesCollect annotated issues from your users/visitors.
Free
Standard
Pro
Support Dashboard Give your support agents an intuitive dashboard to interact with your users/visitors.
Free
Standard
Pro
Assign TicketsAssign chats or issues to your members with timelines.
Free
Standard
Pro
Customisations
Display messageThe initial message displayed to your users when they wish to chat/report issues.
Free-
Standard
Pro
Reply timeCustomise the reply time shown on your chat widget's header.
Free-
Standard
Pro
Chat avatarChange the avatar/profile image shown on your chat widget's header.
Free-
Standard
Pro
Away messageChange the content of the message shown while your support agents are away.
Free-
Standard
Pro
Collect users' email addressesGet the option to collect your users' email addresses.
Free-
Standard
Pro
Chat topicsChoose between the available chat topics, or bring your own for your users to initiate the chat.
Free-
Standard
Pro
Header ColourCustomise the colour of your chat widget's header as per your brand's colours.
Free-
Standard
Pro
WidgetCustomise the colour of your chat widget as per your brand's colours.
Free-
Standard
Pro
IconCustomise the icon, icon size, shape and position - how the closed chat widget will look like.
Free-
Standard
Pro
Integrations
SlackGet notified of any new chats and issues in your preferred Slack channel.
Free
Standard
Pro
TrelloSend chats or issues as Trello cards to your preferred Trello board.
Free
Standard
Pro
AsanaAutomatically send chats or issues to your preferred asana project.
Free
Standard
Pro
JiraAutomatically send chats or issues to your preferred Jira project.
Free
Standard
Pro
ClickUpAutomatically send chats or issues to your preferred ClickUp project.
Free-
Standard-
Pro
ZapierChoose to integrate with 3000+ apps using Zapier.
Free-
Standard-
Pro
White Labelling
CNAMERun customer feedback on your preferred domain.
Free-
Standard-
ProComing Soon...
Custom BrandingCustomise ruttl's logo, icon and colours to match with your brand.
Free-
Standard-
ProComing Soon...
Support
Dedicated success managerReceive personalized support resolution from one of our team members.
Free-
Standard-
Pro-
Live Customer Support Reach out to our support agents via live chat for any issues/bugs.
Free
Standard
Pro
Priority supportGet quicker dedicated access to our support team to resolve any of your issues on high priority.
Free-
Standard-
Pro
Are you an enterprise?
Streamline the process of customer feedback with unlimited support agents, run the support dashboard on your custom domain and customise it in your brand colours with our enterprise plan.
Enterprise Plan
Custom/month billed annually
Simplified customer feedback process for your enterprise
30% OFF
Offer applicable on Yearly Pro Plan
20% OFF
Offer applicable on Yearly Standard Plan
15% OFF
Offer applicable on all monthly Plans
Frequently Asked Questions
- Live chat
- Issue reporting
- Feature requests
- Testimonials